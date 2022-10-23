The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Man allegedly spreads poison around daycare run by ex-wife

The daycare owner was sent a video of her ex-husband spreading a liquid around the garden of her daycare. The plants he had poured it on later died.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 21:50
Illustrative image of a daycare. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Illustrative image of a daycare.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A man allegedly spread poison around a daycare run by his ex-wife last week as an act of revenge for the relationship issues between the two of them, according to an N12 report on Sunday.

The daycare, which is located in the center of Israel, has 23 babies who attend it and would have potentially been endangered by the man's actions.

The woman who runs the daycare told N12 that she became suspicious when she discovered that the surveillance cameras in the daycare weren't working and upon investigation realized that they had been tampered with.

After discovering the problem with cameras, she was sent a video of her ex-husband spilling an unidentified liquid around the daycare's garden. She then found that the plants where he had spilled the liquid had died.

Immediately upon receiving the video, the woman went to the police who arrested the man. The courts determined that the suspect had to remain under house arrest. An Israel Police investigation continues.

THE EDUCATION Ministry is acquiring a system that will connect every camera in every daycare to a single network. (credit: Matteo Bernardis/Unsplash) THE EDUCATION Ministry is acquiring a system that will connect every camera in every daycare to a single network. (credit: Matteo Bernardis/Unsplash)

The suspect denies spreading poison in the daycare

The man denied that he spilled the poison. His lawyer told N12 that her client is the real owner of the daycare and was spreading bug repellant in the garden.



