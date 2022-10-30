The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US Ambassador to UN: Don't rubber stamp anti-Israel resolutions

She spoke in advance of the UN General Assembly's anticipated annual passage of a slate of what has been some 20 resolutions targeting Israel, in many cases for its treatment of the Palestinians.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 15:34
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council members to focus on Moscow's accusation that there are "military biological programs" in Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, US, October 27, 2022. (photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council members to focus on Moscow's accusation that there are "military biological programs" in Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, US, October 27, 2022.
(photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The United Nations should stop rubber-stamping anti-Israel resolutions and work instead to advance peace between Israeli and Palestinians, the United States Ambassador to the UN in New York Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

She spoke in advance of the UN General Assembly's anticipated annual passage of a slate of what has been some 20 resolutions targeting Israel, in many cases for its treatment of the Palestinians.

Israel is the only country against whom the UNGA annually issues so many texts. Many of them are voted twice, once at a committee level in draft form and a second time at the UNGA's plenum.  

"As we head into the height of the committee season, we are once again facing a disproportionate number of resolutions with an unfair focus on Israel."

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield

"As we head into the height of the committee season, we are once again facing a disproportionate number of resolutions with an unfair focus on Israel," Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Friday during its monthly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

"These one-sided resolutions and activities are a distraction and do nothing to improve the situation on the ground.

US AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a news conference at UN headquarters in New York last week. (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)US AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a news conference at UN headquarters in New York last week. (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

"These outdated texts do not reflect the changing realities on the ground with new possibilities for cooperation ushered in through the Abraham Accords and other normalization agreements," Thomas-Greenfield said. 

Providing hope for the Palestinian people

"But at the same time, we understand that the Palestinian people need and deserve a political horizon and need something to hope for. Rather than simply rubber-stamping these General Assembly resolutions, we should all be thinking about how to collectively advance the cause of peace," she added. 

She spoke at a time when violence is escalating and government instability in both Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The peace process has been frozen for over eight years. US President Joe Biden has not put forward any new peace initiatives nor has he spoken of doing so.



Tags Palestinians Peace process United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict Anti-Israel UN Security Council
