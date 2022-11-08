Benny Gantz participates in event for IDF veterans with disabilities

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday attended an event at Beit HaLochem in Jerusalem held by the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization and the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division, headed by Defense Ministry Dir.-Gen. Col. (Ret.) Amir Eshel.

Gantz thanked the employees of the Rehabilitation Division, including Col. (ret.) Eshel, Limor Luria and the management of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, led by Idan Kalman.

Gantz discusses ‘One Soul’ reform

Gantz also highlighted the importance of the Defense Ministry's decision in February to recognize IDF veterans who became severely ill after working in the Kishon River for over 30 days as wounded veterans and discussed the "One Soul" reform improving the government's response to and treatment of suicidality among IDF veterans.

"The 'One Soul' reform is only in its infancy - there are many steps that need to be completed in legislation, implementation, and execution," Gantz said. "This reform is proof that change is possible, that it is possible to work shoulder to shoulder, that it is possible to overcome enormous bumps and hardships when the goal justifies it."

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at a state Memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers of the Yom Kippur War at the military cemetery memorial hall on Mount Herzl, October 06, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“I will continue to accompany the [‘One Soul’] reform wherever I am and in any way necessary.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz

"The ability of the two bodies [the Defense Ministry Rehabilitation Division and the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization] to change the situation from end to end, and to lead a complex, historical and professional reform is critical for maintaining Israel's security and the IDF's ethos of never abandoning a wounded person," he added. "This is an important message like no other to the women and men of the IDF and to all Israeli citizens. I will continue to accompany the reform wherever I am and in any way necessary."

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.