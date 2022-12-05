The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Hundreds of kilograms of inedible, illegal meat confiscated in Jerusalem

A large-scale raid on several butcher shops in Jerusalem led to the confiscation of hundreds of kilos of meat, much of which had been smuggled into Israel illegally.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 16:29
Illegal meat confiscated in a police raid in Abu Tor, December 5, 2022. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Police confiscated hundreds of kilos of illegal meat in a large-scale raid on several butcher shops in Jerusalem's Abu Tor neighborhood on Monday morning.

In one shop, the police found a large quantity of inedible meat, 130 kg of which had been smuggled into Israel from the West Bank.

The raid was carried out by Israel Police after receiving indications that some shops in the area were carrying inedible meat.

The police raid was supported by the Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) of Israel Police, units of the Border Police and other security forces.

The shop owner was taken in for questioning by the investigative unit in the Ministry of Agriculture.

The recurring problem of illegal meat

Similar raids that have been conducted in the past have resulted in the confiscation of  large amounts of spoiled or illegal meat, often smuggled into Israel from the West Bank.

In one case a butcher in the Arab town of Kfar Menda in Galilee was detained following the confiscation of five tons of meat in 2019.



