US equates Israeli and Palestinian extremism, calls for condemnation

Robert Wood: "The United States expects to see equal treatment of extremists – whether Israeli or Palestinian."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 19:54
SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The Biden Administration called on Israel to crack down equally on Jewish and Palestinian extremism in a sharply worded statement Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood delivered to the Security Council after a visit to the region that drew equivalency between the actions of both populations.

"The United States expects to see equal treatment of extremists – whether Israeli or Palestinian," Wood told the UNSC which held its monthly meeting Monday on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The United States expects to see equal treatment of extremists – whether Israeli or Palestinian."

Robert Wood

Robert Wood

In a statement that could only have been directed at Israel, Wood clarified that this meant "arrests, convictions, and punishments, as well as equal allocation" by Israel "of resources to prevent and investigate violent attacks."

Other statements he made were directed at both the Israeli and Palestinian leadership when he called for "the parties" to "take urgent action to reduce the troubling levels of extremist violence fueling instability in the West Bank." 

"It is also vital for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to both condemn all forms of violence irrespective of the nationality of the perpetrator," he said.

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Jana Zakarneh during her funeral, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, December 12, 2022. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Jana Zakarneh during her funeral, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, December 12, 2022. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Wood added that "unilateral actions and unhelpful rhetoric by the parties only serve to escalate tensions, fuel violence, and undermine the prospects of a negotiated two-state solution. These actions must stop."

He was among a number of envoys, who make up the 15-member council, to speak out against the shooting death last week of Jana Zakarneh, 16, as she stood on the rooftop of her home in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin during armed clashes between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli security forces.  

Wood said her death as a tragic reminder of the human cost of the conflict.

The US envoy also emphasized its support for the maintenance of the status quo on the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Al-Haram, Al-Sharif. Under this status quo, Jews can visit Judaism's holiest site, but can not pray there.

Members of the incoming Israeli government, which has yet to be sworn in, have spoken in support of Jewish prayer at The Temple Mount.

"We also underscore the imperative of maintaining the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and condemn provocative actions and rhetoric related to the holy site," Wood said.

France condems terror, settlements and demolitions in West Bank

France condemned all Palestinian terror attacks, Israeli settlement building and IDF demotions of Palestinian structures that it deems illegal.

It called on the incoming Israeli government not to authorize the settler outposts as many of its members have demanded. 

"We call on the next Israeli government to not implement these decisions," the French representative told the UNSC. "We will follow this very closely with our main partners," he added.

The French representative underscored that France would not recognize any "illegal" Israeli "annexation of territory."



