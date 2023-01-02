Clalit gives mascot a baseball cap as Deri takes over Health Ministry

The symbol of the Clalit Health Insurance Fund—the "cutie-pie" child—was altered to include a baseball hat in a picture published online by the fund as part of a national blessing for the new Health Minister Arye Deri.
The creator of "Hamoodi" or "cutie-pie," the comic and artist Daniela London-Dekel, said: "If it were up to me, Hamoodi would receive the new health minister with two hands outstretched forward with orange prison uniforms on them. I sold the figure years ago to Clalit Health Services, the same company that today put the hat on him for reasons of religion, vanity, flattery, and poor spirit. I have no ability to protest.
"The character is no longer mine [and has not been] for a long time. But still I felt like mentioning that the original Hamoodi was a cheeky, blunt, strictly secular boy and there is no chance a convicted criminal would be able to put a hat on his head."
The connection between Deri and the religious community
On Sunday morning, Walla! published an article explaining that emotions were stirred in the WhatsApp groups of Clalit Health Insurance Fund doctors after, as part of a greeting to the new Minister of Health Arye Deri—who also represents haredi interests as the leader of Shas—the mascot of the Clalit, "Hamoodi," became religious.
This is not a new "Hamoodi" figure, but a figure that the fund uses for public relations and niche advertising for the ultra-Orthodox audience. But this time it was used is an official blessing for the insurance group, which is the largest in Israel in terms of the number of customers.