Clalit gives mascot a baseball cap as Deri takes over Health Ministry

The mascot's creator, Daniela London-Dekel, responded: "If it were up to me, Hamoodi would receive the new health minister with two hands outstretched forward with prison uniforms."

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 04:20
Hamoodi's portrayal for haredi audiences. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/WALLA!)
Hamoodi's portrayal for haredi audiences.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/WALLA!)

The symbol of the Clalit Health Insurance Fund—the "cutie-pie" child—was altered to include a baseball hat in a picture published online by the fund as part of a national blessing for the new Health Minister Arye Deri.

The creator of "Hamoodi" or "cutie-pie," the comic and artist Daniela London-Dekel, said: "If it were up to me, Hamoodi would receive the new health minister with two hands outstretched forward with orange prison uniforms on them. I sold the figure years ago to Clalit Health Services, the same company that today put the hat on him for reasons of religion, vanity, flattery, and poor spirit. I have no ability to protest.

"The character is no longer mine [and has not been] for a long time. But still I felt like mentioning that the original Hamoodi was a cheeky, blunt, strictly secular boy and there is no chance a convicted criminal would be able to put a hat on his head."

The connection between Deri and the religious community

Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

On Sunday morning, Walla! published an article explaining that emotions were stirred in the WhatsApp groups of Clalit Health Insurance Fund doctors after, as part of a greeting to the new Minister of Health Arye Deri—who also represents haredi interests as the leader of Shas—the mascot of the Clalit, "Hamoodi," became religious.

This is not a new "Hamoodi" figure, but a figure that the fund uses for public relations and niche advertising for the ultra-Orthodox audience. But this time it was used is an official blessing for the insurance group, which is the largest in Israel in terms of the number of customers.



