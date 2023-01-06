The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel to halt PA construction, withhold funds in response to UNGA vote

The Prime Minister's Office published information regarding the sanctions against the Palestinian Authority on Friday afternoon.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 15:21
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at a security cabinet meeting on January 5, 2023 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at a security cabinet meeting on January 5, 2023
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Israel plans to sanction the Palestinian Authority for its push to seek an advisory opinion against it from the world court by withholding tax frees, freezing building plans in Area C, penalizing Palestinian officials and taking steps against non-government groups it holds is involved in diplomatic warfare against the Jewish state.

The Prime Minister's Office published information regarding the sanctions on Friday afternoon after the security cabinet approved the measures Thursday during a closed-door meeting.

"The current government will not sit idly by in the face of this war and will respond as necessary," the Prime Minister's Office said. It adopted the measures after the United Nations General Assembly voted on December 30 to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding the illegality of Israel's "occupation" of Palestinian territories.

Israel will transfer NIS 139 million from tax fees it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority to compensate the families of Palestinian terror victims.

It will withhold PA tax fees to offset the monthly stipends the PA provides to the families of terrorists involved in killing Israelis. This will be retroactive to the start of 2022.



