The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Thousands of Palestinians gather in demonstration for released prisoner

Younes, one of the two terrorists who murdered the late soldier Avraham Bromberg, was released from prison this week, after 40 years of imprisonment.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 7, 2023 05:57
A PALESTINIAN woman protests for Palestinian prisoners (photo credit: REUTERS)
A PALESTINIAN woman protests for Palestinian prisoners
(photo credit: REUTERS)

After the release of the terrorist Karim Younis, a reception was held for the released prisoner on Friday night and Palestinian and Fatah flags were raised there. The police forces arrived at the scene and dispersed demonstrations.

"We are preventing further provocation," the police said.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Association, he served the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian in an Israeli prison.

Younes, one of the two terrorists who murdered the late soldier Avraham Bromberg, was released from prison this week, after 40 years of imprisonment.

The late soldier Avraham Bromberg, a resident of Zichron Ya'akov, was murdered in 1980 by Younes while on his way from his base in the Golan Heights to his home. Younes put the soldier in their car, stole his weapon, shot him in the head and then threw him out of the vehicle on the side of the road. Four days later Bromberg died from his wounds.

Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, gestures as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, gestures as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Israeli reactions

Interior Minister Arye Deri called for Younis to be stripped of his citizenship.

“It’s unthinkable that these people would continue to hold Israeli citizenship, and revocation of the citizenship will be an important message when speaking of those that have become icons of committing criminal terrorism actions,” he said.

Michael Starr and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Palestinians Terrorism prisoner release demonstration in israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by