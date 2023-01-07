Thousands of Palestinians gather in demonstration for released prisoner

After the release of the terrorist Karim Younis, a reception was held for the released prisoner on Friday night and Palestinian and Fatah flags were raised there. The police forces arrived at the scene and dispersed demonstrations.

"We are preventing further provocation," the police said.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Association, he served the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian in an Israeli prison.

Younes, one of the two terrorists who murdered the late soldier Avraham Bromberg, was released from prison this week, after 40 years of imprisonment.

The late soldier Avraham Bromberg, a resident of Zichron Ya'akov, was murdered in 1980 by Younes while on his way from his base in the Golan Heights to his home. Younes put the soldier in their car, stole his weapon, shot him in the head and then threw him out of the vehicle on the side of the road. Four days later Bromberg died from his wounds.

Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, gestures as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Israeli reactions

Interior Minister Arye Deri called for Younis to be stripped of his citizenship.

“It’s unthinkable that these people would continue to hold Israeli citizenship, and revocation of the citizenship will be an important message when speaking of those that have become icons of committing criminal terrorism actions,” he said.

Michael Starr and Reuters contributed to this report.