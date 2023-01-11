21-year-old arrested for allegedly sexually harassing minors online

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of creating a fake social media account and sexually harassing girls aged 12-15 online, the Israel Police Spokesperson Unit reported on Wednesday.

The investigation was opened in November after the National Headquarters for Protection of Children Online received reports with concerns about his profile. The investigation found that the fake profile was being used to send messages of a sexual nature to the girls for months.

Screenshots of the conversation with one of the girls, who was aged 14, showed that the suspect presented himself as a 15-year-old used sexual language with the girl, sent her a video of his genitals against her when she said she didn't want it and threatened to publish photos of her if she didn't comply with his sexual advances.

The police used a variety of methods and eventually arrested a 21-year-old man from Tel Aviv on suspicion of committing the crime.

The suspect will be indicted

The suspect's arrest was extended, and the prosecutor's office announced that it intends to file an indictment against the suspect for suspected sex offenses, harassment and blackmail.