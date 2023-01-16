The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
14-year-old Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy has been killed after clashes where Palestinians attacked Israeli soldiers with rocks, petrol bombs, and improvised explosive devices

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 20:29

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2023 20:50
An Israel soldier keeps guard at the scene of a security incident near Ramallah in the West Bank, January 15, 2023. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy on Monday during a raid in the West Bank that touched off confrontations with residents, medics and witnesses said.

The situation leading up to the death

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up military sweeps in response to a spate of street attacks in its cities last year.

Palestinian medics said the boy was shot dead in the Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, during what witnesses described as a face-off between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwers. It was not immediately clear if he had taken part.

The army said troops opened fire after Palestinians attacked them with rocks, petrol bombs, and improvised explosive devices. There was no word of any Israeli casualties.

The aftermath of a shooting the Israeli settlement of Shaked in the West Bank, on January 16, 2023. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) The aftermath of a shooting the Israeli settlement of Shaked in the West Bank, on January 16, 2023. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Shooting in Israel's Shaked settlement in the West Bank

Also Monday, a shooting occurred in the Israeli settlement of Shaked in the northern West Bank. 

A home was damaged, with a window shattered, but there were no casualties.

"We will not wait for victims. This government should make the IDF react with force... eliminate the terrorist infrastructure of the murderous 'Palestinian Authority' everywhere."

Yossi Dagan

"We will not wait for victims. This government should make the IDF react with force... eliminate the terrorist infrastructure of the murderous 'Palestinian Authority' everywhere," Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said.

"The terrorists are testing the new government," he continued, adding that the government must "react in a way that will stop the enemy's boldness and audacity once and for all."



