The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Senior lawyer says he will 'use live fire' if Israel turns to dictatorship

"I will not live a single day in a dictatorship," Hodak, a decorated wartime hero and leading Israeli attorney, said during a conference.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 21:13
Israelis protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, in Tel Aviv, on January 28, 2023 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, in Tel Aviv, on January 28, 2023
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Senior attorney David Hodak caused a stir at the Israeli Bar Association conference in Eilat on Wednesday evening after proclaiming that, should someone force him to live in a dictatorship, he would "have no choice but to use live fire."

Hodak, who was invited to be part of a panel discussing the Israeli government's controversial judicial reform, said that "if someone forces me to live in a dictatorship and I don't have any other choice - I will not hesitate to use live fire."

"I will not live a single day in a dictatorship," Hodak exclaimed.

Hodak's comments received a mixed response from the crowd, with some applauding the senior lawyer while others claimed a police complaint should be filed against him for incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Hodak, 70, is one of the attorneys heading the successful Gross, Kleinhendler, Hodak, Halevy, Greenberg, Shenhav & Co. law firm. He is also the recipient of a Medal of Courage from the IDF for his service as a commander in the Israeli military's Armored Corps during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Bar Association's recent controversies, Knesset fights over judicial reform 

The Israel Bar Association held its conference in the southernmost Israeli city on Wednesday, still reeling from the resignation of its former head, Avi Himi, after accusations of sexual bribery were leveled against him. According to a Channel 13 report earlier this week, Himi allegedly did sexual acts in a video call with a female lawyer seeking his aid in securing a recommendation to become a judge.

During Wednesday's session of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee discussing the judicial reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, chairman Simcha Rothman accused High Court of Justice president Esther Hayut of attempting to interfere in the Knesset's legislative process.

The chairman also condemned aggressive rhetoric by critics of the reforms, referring to members of Knesset referring to the process being like D9 military bulldozers and former High Court president Aharon Barak comparing the legal proposals to a revolution with tanks.

"Anyone who wants to come and discuss in order to prevent this [discourse], I will extend my hand," said Rothman.

"Anyone who wants to come and discuss in order to prevent this [discourse], I will extend my hand"

MK Simcha Rothman

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Eilat Politics high court of justice Israel Bar Association Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by