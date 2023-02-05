The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Omani blogger visits Israel, causing an uproar in the Arab world

As she landed in Israel, she filmed the entrance gate to the country where Israeli flags hang.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 18:53
An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport (photo credit: REUTERS)
An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Arab social networks are in turmoil after the visit of the Omani blogger Asmaa Al-Shehhi to Israel. The blogger, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, posted videos on her Instagram account when she arrived at Ben Gurion Airport.

In the video that caused an uproar, she filmed the entrance gate to the country where Israeli flags appeared and said that "the employees of the place were shocked when they first saw a passport from the Sultanate of Oman."

What did Twitter users have to say on her Israel trip?

As a result, many Twitter users condemned it and saw it as "normalization" with Israel. The Twitter account Omanis Against Normalization described the event as a "betrayal of the Palestinian cause and support for the tourist office of the occupying country." The tweet stated that she violated the Omani law, which the Shura Council approved in December last year, calling for a boycott of Israel.

Another user scolded the blogger and wrote that "she is not a well-known figure in the Sultanate." According to him, "Her act does not represent the attitudes of the residents of the Gulf state, which has no official relationship with Israel."

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)

Another user tweeted that "We will visit Jerusalem together with its liberators. Be sure that she is not Omani."

Another Twitter account, which goes by the name Saad Al-Fawr, tweeted that "the Omani blogger visited the occupying entity and publishes her photos from the airport. This is a step in promoting normalization with the Israeli enemy and serves the agenda of the parties that strive to integrate the Israeli entity in the Arab region. The Arab people curse this step."

Another user, who claims to be an Israeli citizen living in Lod, tweeted that "the Omani people definitely avoid normalization. Everyone knows that the United Arab Emirates promotes normalization with Israel, as most of the 'influentials' who conduct promotional trips to Israeli testify. These steps try to tarnish the reputation of the rest of the Arabs."

As a reminder, in July 2021, Oman announced that it would not take part in the Abraham Accords. In an official announcement to the newspaper A-Sharq Al-Awasat, which is published in London, the Sultanate said that "Oman believes in the principle of a just peace agreement with a two-state basis. This is the only option that will receive international legitimacy." 

It was also reported that "We support the justified rights of the Palestinian people. We respect the countries that have decided to normalize their relations with Israel, but expect others to respect our decision."



Tags Israel United Arab Emirates blog Oman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by