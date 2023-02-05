Omani blogger visits Israel, causing an uproar in the Arab world

Arab social networks are in turmoil after the visit of the Omani blogger Asmaa Al-Shehhi to Israel. The blogger, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, posted videos on her Instagram account when she arrived at Ben Gurion Airport.

In the video that caused an uproar, she filmed the entrance gate to the country where Israeli flags appeared and said that "the employees of the place were shocked when they first saw a passport from the Sultanate of Oman."

What did Twitter users have to say on her Israel trip?

As a result, many Twitter users condemned it and saw it as "normalization" with Israel. The Twitter account Omanis Against Normalization described the event as a "betrayal of the Palestinian cause and support for the tourist office of the occupying country." The tweet stated that she violated the Omani law, which the Shura Council approved in December last year, calling for a boycott of Israel.

Another user scolded the blogger and wrote that "she is not a well-known figure in the Sultanate." According to him, "Her act does not represent the attitudes of the residents of the Gulf state, which has no official relationship with Israel."

Another user tweeted that "We will visit Jerusalem together with its liberators. Be sure that she is not Omani."

هذي العمانيه الي دخلة اسرائيل اسمها اسماء الشحي.!!! pic.twitter.com/mfGCBvKzTb — HaDi (@HaDi_M8) February 4, 2023

Another Twitter account, which goes by the name Saad Al-Fawr, tweeted that "the Omani blogger visited the occupying entity and publishes her photos from the airport. This is a step in promoting normalization with the Israeli enemy and serves the agenda of the parties that strive to integrate the Israeli entity in the Arab region. The Arab people curse this step."

Another user, who claims to be an Israeli citizen living in Lod, tweeted that "the Omani people definitely avoid normalization. Everyone knows that the United Arab Emirates promotes normalization with Israel, as most of the 'influentials' who conduct promotional trips to Israeli testify. These steps try to tarnish the reputation of the rest of the Arabs."

As a reminder, in July 2021, Oman announced that it would not take part in the Abraham Accords. In an official announcement to the newspaper A-Sharq Al-Awasat, which is published in London, the Sultanate said that "Oman believes in the principle of a just peace agreement with a two-state basis. This is the only option that will receive international legitimacy."

It was also reported that "We support the justified rights of the Palestinian people. We respect the countries that have decided to normalize their relations with Israel, but expect others to respect our decision."