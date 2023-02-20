UNSC issues US-backed statement against Israeli settlement activity

The United Nations Security Council issued a rare statement against Israeli settlement activity, with the support of the Biden Administration.

"The Security Council reiterates that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-State solution based on the 1967 lines," the 15-member council said in the presidential statement agreed by consensus of all 15 members.

The United States typically blocks such moves, but it allowed the issue to move forward given its frustration with Israel over its authorization of 10 West Bank outposts into nine new settlements.

It was also upset that the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria plans to meet on Wednesday to advance plans for thousands of new homes.

US supports UNSC condemnation

“We strongly oppose Israel’s announcement that it will advance thousands of settlement units and that it will retroactively legalize outputs,” the United States Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield told the UNSC on Monday.

This is why the United States supported the statement put forward by the United Arab Emirates and which was adopted and published by the President’s office of the UN Security Council, she said explained as the UNSC held its monthly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinain conflict.

“These unilateral measures exacerbate tensions. They harm trust between the parties and they undermine the prospect for a negotiated two-state solution,” she said.

“The US does not support these actions, the clear and long-standing position of the US is that settlement activity is unhelpful and puts us further away from a two-state solution,” she said.

Such steps “are detrimental to Israel's long-standing security,” she said adding that "we call on all parties to work toward the conditions necessary for direct negotiations,” Thomas Greenfield explained.

The UAE on behalf of the Palestinian Authority had initially intended to push for a UNSC resolution against Israel but shifted gears when the United States said it would support a statement but veto a resolution considered to be a much more serious diplomatic step.

The United States is one of five nations on the 15-member body with the ability to veto resolutions and statements. It often uses that power to protect Israe