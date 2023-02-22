Hundreds of rabbis from Reform Jewish communities across the world arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning to take part in a "parade of Torah scrolls," and join a Rosh Chodesh (the first day of the Jewish month) prayer service that turned to chaos.

At the same time, a group of young religious youth, supporters of the right-wing Noam Party, tried to pray at the egalitarian prayer plaza, going so far as to put up a separation barrier between men and women before being escorted out by the police.

The parade took place in light of Shas leader Aryeh Deri's attempt to promote a bill in which it would be prohibited to "conduct a religious ceremony that is not in accordance with local custom and that hurts the feelings of the worshipers," at the Western Wall, and a ban on women wrapping themselves in a tallit (prayer shawl) and wearing tefillin (phylacteries), that could result in a prison sentence.

"I am bound by my personal values and by my Jewish values to support not only the Women of the Wall but to stand here and proudly hold the Torah for all the women who are told they cannot worship freely and openly at the Kotel." Rabbi Hara Person

The parade concluded at the Western Wall where the rabbis joined the Women of the Wall (WoW) movement for morning prayers.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation said on Wednesday that the "protesters" were joined by MK Rabbi Gilad Kariv, "who wanted to demonstrate at the Western Wall plaza against the government." The foundation added that "they [the Reform movement and Women of the Wall] also tried to bring Torah scrolls into the Western Wall plaza as a provocative march while denigrating Torah scrolls."

Members of the Central Conference of American Rabbis attend prayer services at the Western Wall, February 22, 2023. (credit: CENTRAL CONFERENCE OF AMERICAN RABBIS)

According to the foundation, the stewards of the Kotel and the Israel Police "approached this group several times with a request to maintain the local custom and public order in order to prevent unnecessary friction," meaning the custom that allows prayer for men and women separately. "However, this group broke into the holy site, trampling anyone who stood in their way."

The foundation also claimed that Kariv "took advantage of his immunity and entered with a Torah scroll leading the group, and led the demonstration to the heart of the Western Wall plaza, which created a great commotion." They added that "despite appeals and pleas to him not to inflame the crowd, he did not respond."

Reform Rabbi Hara Person, the chief executive of the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) also participated in the service-turned-demonstration with members of the 2,200 Reform rabbis she leads in America, Israel and worldwide.

She said on Wednesday that "as a woman, a rabbi, the only woman chief executive in the 134-year history of the CCAR, and as a proud feminist, I am bound by my personal values and by my Jewish values to support not only the Women of the Wall but to stand here and proudly hold the Torah for all the women who are told they cannot worship freely and openly at the Kotel."

She added that "under the most oppressive government in Israel’s history, the rights and dignity of not only all Jewish women but of all inhabitants of Israel must be respected, supported, and protected.

"I, along with Reform rabbis across the world and with my Reform Movement partners. will not stop speaking out about injustice, fighting to protect pluralism, equality, and democracy and striving for an Israel of our highest aspirations and hopes."

Rabbi Hara Person attends Rosh Chodesh prayers at the Western Wall, February 22, 2023. (credit: CENTRAL CONFERENCE OF AMERICAN RABBIS)

Women of the Wall lead prayer services at Kotel plaza

According to a WoW statement, "hundreds of WoW [activists] and their supporters, together with a large group of Reform rabbis from North America, came to a festive Rosh Chodesh prayer at the Kotel and even before that they held a march, chanting: 'A woman with a tallit is not a criminal.'"

The movement added that security guards at the Western Wall "forcibly prevented" MK Kariv from entering "and prevented women from reading from the Torah book."

"Month after month it is proven that the Western Wall has become the home of an extremist and separatist group in the Jewish people." Yochi Rappaport, CEO of the Women of the Western Wall

During the prayer service, they reported that "many groups of ultra-Orthodox rioters cursed, tried to repel and hurt the WoW and their supporters. They also whistled in order to overshadow the singing of Women of the Wall."

Among those at the scene was MK Yitzhak Pindrus of United Torah Judaism (UTJ).

MK Yitzhak Pindrus seen during Rosh Hodesh prayer of women of the wall, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, February 22, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Yochi Rappaport, CEO of the Women of the Western Wall said after the riots that "month after month it is proven that the Western Wall has become the home of an extremist and separatist group in the Jewish people and that millions of Jewish men and women have no place at the Western Wall.

The Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Israeli government are signaling to Diaspora Jewry, women, liberal Judaism and anyone who does not belong to the separatist ultra-orthodox faction, that they are not welcome in the holy place for Jews."

The office of the Rabbi of the Western Wall said in a statement that "the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is facing a very complex challenge and is making tremendous efforts to enable Rosh Chodesh prayer as a series and calls for the removal of the disputes and demonstrations above the Western Wall plaza and to keep the place holy and unifying.

"For generations, the Chief Rabbinate has determined that the Western Wall is sacred throughout [its entire length]. The people of Israel do not agree that the Western Wall should be divided." Noams CEO Elkana Babad

"We regret that this group saw fit to turn the Western Wall into a site of provocation and protest without paying attention to the consequences and the harm to the public's feelings and the sanctity of the Western Wall."

Noam party activists take over egalitarian plaza

While the chaos at the main plaza of the Kotel took place, members of the right-wing Noam Party tried to organize a demonstrative prayer service at the southern plaza, Ezrat Israel, which is intended for egalitarian prayer.

They wanted to pray with a separation barrier between men and women, as is customary in Orthodox Judaism. "The police violently evicted dozens of worshipers from the southern extension of the Western Wall," a Noam Party statement said on Wednesday after the event.

Noam Party activists are seen being removed from the southern extension of the Western Wall after setting up a separation barrier in the egalitarian prayer section, Feb. 22, 2023. (CREDIT: NOAM PARTY)

"Dozens of young people who came to pray the morning prayer of Rosh Chodesh in the southern plaza of the Western Wall, led by the chairman of Noam Youth organization Binyamin Asher, were forcibly evicted by police forces," they said.

Noam's CEO Elkana Babad said that "for generations, the Chief Rabbinate has determined that the Western Wall is sacred throughout [its entire length]. The people of Israel do not agree that the Western Wall should be divided."

"How is it possible that the right of access to a holy place is reserved only for the Reform demonstrators, while the worshipers are forcibly evicted from the plaza?"