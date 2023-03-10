90-year-old claims to have secret to looking 20 years younger

A man in his 90s said that people are often surprised to learn his real age. He also says that he is always told that he looks about 20 years younger.

This 90-year-old man revealed his secrets to maintaining his mental and physical fitness. Robert Edison, a writer from London, shared with his followers on the social network TikTok his daily routine that he claims helps him maintain his youth. Since then, he has gone viral and receives a daily influx of comments from viewers who praise him for his youthful appearance.

Keeping up with geriatric health

To maintain his physical fitness, Addison explained that he starts the day with light stretching. He adopted this morning routine when he was in his 30s and he had begun to suffer from back pain. He has since pledged that the stretches are what helped him heal from the pain.

"I suffered from constant back pain and went to an orthopedist. He advised me to stretch for two to four minutes every morning right after I wake up and it changed my life," he told SWNS.

The 90-year-old said that in addition to this, he incorporates 30 minutes of yoga or swimming and balance exercises into his daily routine. "If you use a cane to help you walk, you become dependent on the cane and lose the ability to walk without it," he explained. His inspirational videos have gone viral with some gaining over 13 million views and millions of comments from shocked viewers.