Only 57% of IDF paratrooper reservists showing up for duty - report

In protest against the government’s judicial overhaul policy, only around 57% of IDF paratrooper reservists are showing up for duty this week, Haaretz reported on Wednesday, and the IDF did not unequivocally deny.

Numbers dropped significantly in a variety of other units, such as certain commando units, as well.

IDF sources said that the data in the Haaretz report was not entirely accurate, but the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit had not provided alternate data at press time despite promises to do so and repeated requests for a response throughout the day.

Generally, IDF paratrooper reservists reportedly show up in numbers around 90%.

When IDF Central Commander Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs came to meet with the commanders who were handling the reservist call-up issues, he tried to personally assist them with the challenge of only 57% out of around 700 expected reservists showing up.

SOLDIERS TAKE PART in an operation west of Nablus earlier this week. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The news was magnified by a press conference held by the Brothers in Arms group on Tuesday in which representatives of the striking reservists made their most public threats about not showing up for reserve duty yet.

Prior IDF estimates had hoped that the reservists would still show up at around the 80% level.

Why are IDF reservists not showing up?

Earlier in the week, as many as 750 IDF reservists had stopped answering their call-ups for training to protest the government’s overhaul of the judiciary and attorney-general’s authorities with a deafening silence from the IDF spokesperson’s office.

It was known that the around 750 reservists are comprised of a mix of air force personnel, Unit 8200 intelligence personnel and special forces officers.

Around 400 of the reservists come from special forces and general intelligence positions, with another around 250 reservists from Unit 8200 and related cyber units.

An additional almost 100 are air force technical officers or are involved in piloting drones. Earlier this month, already 37 reservist combat pilots had said they would strike from showing up for their training.

But as large as the numbers sounded, Wednesday’s report was the first to give the relative context of what the numbers of those striking mean in percentages for a specific elite unit.

All 10 living former IDF air force chiefs previously announced their backing for reservists and all of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former national security council chiefs, as well as recent former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman, encouraged the government to agree to a compromise.

However, eventually IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar announced he would punish IDF (res.) Col. Gilad Peled, suspending him from reserve duty, for allegedly being a leader among the reservist strike movement.

If that punishment was expected to deter future striking, then the impact of Bar reversing his own decision within days saying that there had been a miscommunication, does not appear to have had the deterrent effect.

Some of the striking reservists are focused on opposing the judicial overhaul and some the law removing the attorney-general’s power to declare the prime minister unfit to serve, with a mix of officers also worried about receiving illegal orders from the government due to the presence of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Technically, IDF officers above that rank are not supposed to join any protests, but it is unclear whether that rule has been enforced in the past.