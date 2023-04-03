Europe mobilizing against Iran threat, Israel FM says before Czech trip

Europe is unifying against a nuclear Iran, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said prior to departing Monday for a quick trip to the Czech Republic which has the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board.

"European countries understand more than ever the Iranian threat and are mobilizing to act against it,” Cohen said.

Discussing how Iran threatens Israel and the world

In his meeting with the Czech President Peter Pavl and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Cohen plans to discuss the threat Iran poses to Israel and the world.

He left as the IDF confirmed Monday it had shot down an Iranian drone that had entered Israel’s airspace from Syria on Sunday.

“We will discuss ways to stop Iran's attempts to obtain nuclear weapons and how to repel Iran’s terror arm,” he said.

“As part of the political struggle against Iran” Israel is “promoting international sanctions against it and strengthening relations with friendly countries,” Cohen said.

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its military ties with Tehran, including its use of armed Iranian drones against Ukrainian civilians, has helped increase European awareness that Iran poses a threat continent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited France, Germany, Italy and Great Britain in the last three months to discuss Iran. Cohen has also broached the topic in every conversation he has had with his European counterparts.

Neither Netanyahu or Cohen, however, have been able to sway their European counterparts to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror entity.

As European tensions with Tehran have grown, some regional ones have eased, with Saudi Arabia restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, which included on Sunday a phone call between the foreign ministers of both countries.