The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Egyptian border terrorist was carrying Koran, likely motivated by extremism

Aside from a Koran and a firearm, the terrorist was found to be carrying a knife and six cartridges. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 09:37

Updated: JUNE 4, 2023 09:51
Israeli soldiers and rescue forces seen at Mount Harif military base in the southern Negev desert, close to the border with Egypt, on June 3, 2023. Three Israeli soldiers were killed on the Israel-Egypt border in two separate incidents earlier that day. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers and rescue forces seen at Mount Harif military base in the southern Negev desert, close to the border with Egypt, on June 3, 2023. Three Israeli soldiers were killed on the Israel-Egypt border in two separate incidents earlier that day.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The terrorist who killed three IDF officers at the Egyptian border on Saturday was likely motivated by religious extremism, according to new information from Army Radio on Sunday morning. 

In addition to a Koran and a firearm, he was found to be carrying a knife that he used to cut the zip ties at the border barrier, and six firearm cartridges. 

During the exchange of fire in which St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan was killed, the terrorist was the one who opened fire. The brigade commander drew closer to the terrorist in a military vehicle after he had been identified by an IDF surveillance drone. When he got out of the vehicle, the terrorist fired off several shots at a distance of several hundred meters. The first shot injured Dahan, according to military officials. 

IDF confirmation and report on the Egyptian border terror attack

Shortly after midday on Saturday, the IDF confirmed an exchange of fire between Israeli forces and the terrorist, who was killed in the exchange.

During the operation, Dahan was shot and killed, and an additional soldier was lightly injured. The injured soldier was hit in his hand by shrapnel but was released from the hospital in the late afternoon.

Israeli soldiers and rescue forces seen at Mount Harif military base in the southern Negev desert, close to the border with Egypt, on June 3, 2023. Three Israeli soldiers were killed on the Israel-Egypt border in two separate incidents earlier that day. (credit: DUDU GREENSPAN/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers and rescue forces seen at Mount Harif military base in the southern Negev desert, close to the border with Egypt, on June 3, 2023. Three Israeli soldiers were killed on the Israel-Egypt border in two separate incidents earlier that day. (credit: DUDU GREENSPAN/FLASH90)

The Egyptian army later said in a statement that the police officer was chasing drug smugglers, adding that "during the chase, the security man was involved in an exchange of fire that caused the deaths of three Israeli soldiers."

They did not add how the police officer ended up in a shootout with IDF soldiers when he should have been chasing drug smugglers.

The three soldiers will be laid to rest on Sunday

The funerals of all three of the slain soldiers will be held on Sunday afternoon. 

Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun's funeral will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the military cemetery in Rishon Lezion.

St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan will be laid to rest on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Ofakim cemetery military plot.

St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz's funeral will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the military cemetery in Safed.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report



Tags IDF egypt gaza israel egypt israel egypt border soldiers IDF Soldiers shooting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by