The terrorist who killed three IDF officers at the Egyptian border on Saturday was likely motivated by religious extremism, according to new information from Army Radio on Sunday morning.

In addition to a Koran and a firearm, he was found to be carrying a knife that he used to cut the zip ties at the border barrier, and six firearm cartridges.

During the exchange of fire in which St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan was killed, the terrorist was the one who opened fire. The brigade commander drew closer to the terrorist in a military vehicle after he had been identified by an IDF surveillance drone. When he got out of the vehicle, the terrorist fired off several shots at a distance of several hundred meters. The first shot injured Dahan, according to military officials.

IDF confirmation and report on the Egyptian border terror attack

Shortly after midday on Saturday, the IDF confirmed an exchange of fire between Israeli forces and the terrorist, who was killed in the exchange.

During the operation, Dahan was shot and killed, and an additional soldier was lightly injured. The injured soldier was hit in his hand by shrapnel but was released from the hospital in the late afternoon.

Israeli soldiers and rescue forces seen at Mount Harif military base in the southern Negev desert, close to the border with Egypt, on June 3, 2023. Three Israeli soldiers were killed on the Israel-Egypt border in two separate incidents earlier that day. (credit: DUDU GREENSPAN/FLASH90)

The Egyptian army later said in a statement that the police officer was chasing drug smugglers, adding that "during the chase, the security man was involved in an exchange of fire that caused the deaths of three Israeli soldiers."

They did not add how the police officer ended up in a shootout with IDF soldiers when he should have been chasing drug smugglers.

The three soldiers will be laid to rest on Sunday

The funerals of all three of the slain soldiers will be held on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun's funeral will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the military cemetery in Rishon Lezion.

St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan will be laid to rest on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Ofakim cemetery military plot.

St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz's funeral will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the military cemetery in Safed.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.