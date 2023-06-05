The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

University of Haifa ranks top 200 worldwide for sustainable development

The University of Haifa jumped by 100 places compared to its ranking last year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 15:45
University of Haifa (photo credit: HAIFA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
University of Haifa
(photo credit: HAIFA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The University of Haifa is among the top 200 universities in the world in terms of its contributions to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings published last week.

The ranking assessed the commitment of 1,705 universities from 115 countries to the goals across four areas: Research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

University of Haifa jumped by 100 places compared to last year

The University of Haifa jumped by 100 places compared to its ranking last year and now ranks alongside universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of York.

The University of Haifa was the first Israeli university to adopt the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals as a mission. The university's highest scores were in the fields of gender equality, sustainable cities and communities, decent work and economic growth and partnerships it conducts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The University of Haifa is one of two Israeli universities featured in the ranking. The second, Bar-Ilan University, ranked in the top 600.

Cable car toward University of Haifa (credit: RANBAR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Cable car toward University of Haifa (credit: RANBAR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"The universities in the 21st Century have the duty to be part of the local and global social fabric. We must influence, be involved and take part in solving the great challenges of humanity," said University of Haifa rector Prof. Gur Alroey.

"We at the University of Haifa choose to be a beacon of values and higher education for the entirety of Israeli society and not an 'Ivory Tower,'" added Alroey. "Our high ranking in the IMPACT index is a source of pride for the entirety of Israeli academia and is the result of the large investment that the University of Haifa has made in the fields of social and environmental sustainability over the past two years. We are committed to continuing to be a strategic anchor of Israeli society and to be an influential university, the academic home of all those who want to influence Israeli society and humanity in general."



Tags United Nations university University of Haifa sustainability
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by