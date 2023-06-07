Israeli Arab youth killed in shooting in Nazareth

An Israeli Arab youth in his 20's was shot and killed in Nazareth on Wednesday night, amid a series of killings since the beginning of the year in the Arab sector.

Police have opened an investigation into the shooting. The victim has been identified by Israeli media as Ayman Zoabi from the village of Sulam, near Afula.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, 92 Arab individuals have been killed in acts of violence and crime in Israel since the beginning of 2023, including 85 citizens.

In the same period last year, 34 Arabs were killed.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Qalansawe, June 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Violent crime continues throughout Israel

Earlier on Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the village of Deir Hanna in northern Israel. Police have opened an investigation into the incident and believe that it is part of an ongoing dispute between criminals.

On Monday, an Israeli Arab man named Khaled Halabi was killed in a shooting in the village of Khawaled in northern Israel.

Halabi's brother, Galeb, has been accused of murdering a man in Shefaram in the past. The police estimate that the murders are part of a clash between criminal groups.