The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli Arab youth killed in shooting in Nazareth

92 Arab individuals have been killed in acts of violence and crime in Israel since the beginning of 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 23:33
Israel Police (illustrative) (photo credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90)
Israel Police (illustrative)
(photo credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90)

An Israeli Arab youth in his 20's was shot and killed in Nazareth on Wednesday night, amid a series of killings since the beginning of the year in the Arab sector.

Police have opened an investigation into the shooting. The victim has been identified by Israeli media as Ayman Zoabi from the village of Sulam, near Afula.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, 92 Arab individuals have been killed in acts of violence and crime in Israel since the beginning of 2023, including 85 citizens.

In the same period last year, 34 Arabs were killed.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Qalansawe, June 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Police at the scene of a shooting in Qalansawe, June 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Violent crime continues throughout Israel

Earlier on Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the village of Deir Hanna in northern Israel. Police have opened an investigation into the incident and believe that it is part of an ongoing dispute between criminals.

On Monday, an Israeli Arab man named Khaled Halabi was killed in a shooting in the village of Khawaled in northern Israel.

Halabi's brother, Galeb, has been accused of murdering a man in Shefaram in the past. The police estimate that the murders are part of a clash between criminal groups.



Tags Israeli Arabs Nazareth crime murder shooting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by