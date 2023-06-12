The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Not a big deal': Smotrich admits he has trouble speaking English

A video of Smotrich speaking before the Israel Bonds conference in broken English went viral in March.

By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 22:34
FINANCE MINISTER Bezalel Smotrich addresses the plenum during the state budget debate in the Knesset, last week. (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)
FINANCE MINISTER Bezalel Smotrich addresses the plenum during the state budget debate in the Knesset, last week.
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reiterated before the Knesset plenum on Monday that he does not know English and is proud of his better knowledge of the Hebrew language, referring back to an incident in which he struggled while delivering a speech in English in March.

"I don't know English," admitted the chairman of the Religious Zionist party. "By the way, I studied a core curriculum. I did 5 units [of English] for my matriculation. I don't know English, laugh and make up your mind about me. Let's talk economics." The minister referred to the incident in which he struggled speaking in English during a speech in the United States.

Smotrich explained that he learned a lesson from his previous speech that he gave in English - and when he spoke at the OECD conference, he decided to speak in Hebrew. "I told them at first in English - 'I apologize', and then I spoke Hebrew. I learned, it's not a big deal. The director-general of the organization speaks French, the French have national pride. I should be proud of the holy language and the Hebrew language, I'll tell you a secret - nothing happened," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Smotrich blamed the previous government for the economic situation and the cost of living in Israel. According to him, "In just a year and a half, the previous government managed to make difficult moves that severely hurt the citizens of Israel. When you add to that the global crisis that plagues all the economies of the world, you get the result we are dealing with now."

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Video of Smotrich speaking English went viral in March

In March, a video of Smotrich giving a speech before the Israel Bonds conference went viral, with social media users making fun of the minister's broken English. Smotrich has made light of the incident, writing in a post after that trip to the US "they loved my first ever speech in English" with a winking emoji at the end of the sentence.



Tags Hebrew United States oecd Bezalel Smotrich Language
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by