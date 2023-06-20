Tel-Aviv University (TAU), Gershon H. Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences and Sciences Po Lille have partnered to launch a cooperative degree program. This two-year program will enable students to earn two Masters of Arts degrees, from Sciences Po Lille in “Peace, Humanitarian action and Development”, and from TAU'S International Graduate School for Social Sciences in one of the following English-led degree programs: Conflict Resolution and Mediation, Migration Studies or Sustainable Development. Students in this two-year program spend one year on each campus and can begin their studies this October in Lille, France.

TAU Vice President International Prof. Milette Shamir: "we are extremely proud to unveil this new collaborative MA program, one that will redefine graduate education in fields such as sustainable development, peace studies, and conflict resolution. Recognizing the vital importance of multi-national academic exposure in these fields, this program will open the minds of students to diverse societies and cultures, creating a transformative learning experience. TAU is more committed than ever to promoting an international campus and a global curriculum, and we are excited to be working with our likeminded partners at Sciences Po Lille."

Dean of TAU’s Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Itai Sened: “Since its founding in the mid-1960s, the Gershon H. Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences at Tel-Aviv University has been an excelling, highly ranked and globally appreciated institution, led by its innovative researchers and teachers. The faculty holds an important role and duty of making current, updated and precise knowledge available to its students and researchers around the world. Our agenda is to train and equip the students with knowledge and experience to enable them to improve our society and help create a better world. We are proud and excited to launch another collaboration with a leading university such as Sciences Po Lille. This new collaboration will enable students from both universities to gain two master’s degrees, one from each institution, in a short period of two years.”

Sciences Po Lille Director, Pierre Mathiot: “the new cooperative degree with Tel-Aviv University provides students with the opportunity to experience two distinct academic, social, and cultural environments, to develop a global perspective combining academic excellence with the contribution of key practitioners. An excellent choice for students interested in Europe and in the Middle East, Peace & Conflict studies, as well as in Development and Humanitarian action”.

For more information, visit international.tau.ac.il or english.tau.ac.il.