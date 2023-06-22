The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shas does not represent Moroccan Jewry, is Ashkenazi - former PMO official

David Agmon, born in Casablanca, Morocco, has spoken repeatedly against the government and the Shas Party in recent months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 12:02
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri at a party meeting, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri at a party meeting, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

David Agmon, the former director of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, attacked the Shas Party on Thursday, saying the party does not represent Moroccan Jewry a 103FM interview on Thursday.

"Shas do not represent the tradition of Moroccan Jewry, they represent the tradition of [Litvak] Rabbi [Elazar] Shach. They became Ashkenazi haredi," Agmon said of the Sephardic haredi party.

'In Moroccan Judaism, there were no haredim'

Agmon was born in Casablanca, Morocco and has spoken against the government and the Shas Party in recent months. Agmon served as the director of the Prime Minister's Office under Netanyahu for a few months from 1996-1997.

At a protest in Rishon Lezion in January, Agmon stated that Shas head Arye Deri does "not represent Jewry from Arab countries, especially not North African Jewry," according to Calcalist.

"In Moroccan Judaism, there were no haredim, no hassidim, no mitnagdim (anti-hassidim), and no Lithuanians. There were no religious and secular, there were only Jews. No matter how much they observed mitzvot or not, they were always accepted by all members of the community as Jews."

Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I blame you for destroying this tradition," said Agmon addressing Deri. "You do not represent me and the members of my community, you grew up and were educated in haredi yeshivas. You behave like them, dress like them and radicalize like them. You are turning the tradition of Eastern Judaism into a haredi tradition that is not ours, not to mention your criminal past."



Tags Shas sephardim morocco haredim Ashkenazi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by