David Agmon, the former director of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, attacked the Shas Party on Thursday, saying the party does not represent Moroccan Jewry a 103FM interview on Thursday.

"Shas do not represent the tradition of Moroccan Jewry, they represent the tradition of [Litvak] Rabbi [Elazar] Shach. They became Ashkenazi haredi," Agmon said of the Sephardic haredi party.

'In Moroccan Judaism, there were no haredim'

Agmon was born in Casablanca, Morocco and has spoken against the government and the Shas Party in recent months. Agmon served as the director of the Prime Minister's Office under Netanyahu for a few months from 1996-1997.

At a protest in Rishon Lezion in January, Agmon stated that Shas head Arye Deri does "not represent Jewry from Arab countries, especially not North African Jewry," according to Calcalist.

"In Moroccan Judaism, there were no haredim, no hassidim, no mitnagdim (anti-hassidim), and no Lithuanians. There were no religious and secular, there were only Jews. No matter how much they observed mitzvot or not, they were always accepted by all members of the community as Jews."

Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I blame you for destroying this tradition," said Agmon addressing Deri. "You do not represent me and the members of my community, you grew up and were educated in haredi yeshivas. You behave like them, dress like them and radicalize like them. You are turning the tradition of Eastern Judaism into a haredi tradition that is not ours, not to mention your criminal past."