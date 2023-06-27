The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Milchan: I helped improve Netanyahu's media image when asked

Netanyahu is accused of having engaged in fraud and breach of trust for meeting with Mozes about advancing legislation to cripple his news competitor in exchange for positive coverage.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 13:34

Updated: JUNE 27, 2023 13:47
Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen, arrives at The Old Ship Hotel to provide testimony in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial, in Brighton, Britain June 25, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)
Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen, arrives at The Old Ship Hotel to provide testimony in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial, in Brighton, Britain June 25, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)

Arnon Milchan was involved in talks about an arrangement for positive coverage with Yediot Ahronot newspaper at the behest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the businessman said in his third day of remote testimony from a UK courthouse on the Israeli leader's corruption trial. 

Milchan recalled that there had been an intense rivalry between Yediot and Yisrael Hayom in 2009, and they knew that the prime minister was vulnerable to criticism. Milchan jokingly compared the news outlets' relationship to that of Netanyahu lawyer Amit Haddad and the prosecution. 

The prosecution said that Netanyahu sought to broker peace between the two, but also wanted to avoid negative coverage from Yediot Ahronot publisher Arnon Mozes by convincing businessman Sheldon Adelson not to move forward with publishing a weekend edition. 

"I was involved because I was close to the prime minister," Milchan testified. 

Milchan had met with Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz, who had previously worked at Yediot to broker a deal between the two publishers, but the effort failed. 

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. The writer asks: What will Netanyahu need to concede in exchange for his get-out-of-jail-free card? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. The writer asks: What will Netanyahu need to concede in exchange for his get-out-of-jail-free card? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Case 2000: The Netanyahu trial

Under Case 2000, Netanyahu is accused of having engaged in fraud and breach of trust for meeting with Mozes about advancing legislation to cripple his news competitor in exchange for positive coverage.

The witness gave his testimony through Zoom, from a Brighton courthouse. A poor Internet connection cut and froze the feed multiple times, delaying proceedings. Milchan had said that he was too ill to travel. When asked by the judges how he was feeling, he said that he was feeling relatively relaxed, but physically less than good -- and looking forward to finishing his testimony.



