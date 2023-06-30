The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli election poll: Gantz's influence is waning, while Netanyahu and Lapid gain strength

New polling showed that National Unity had weakened in the face of renewed judicial reform debate hinting increased polarization on the topic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 00:53
The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A new poll conducted for Maariv on Wednesday showed that Benny Gantz's National Unity had weakened while both Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud strengthened. 

The poll conducted by Dr. Menachem Lazar from Panel4All, showed an overall trend of National Unity weakening form 32 seats to 28 seats, this lost support is going to both Yesh Atid and Likud who gained seats, from 16 to 19 and 25 to 27 respectively. 

Intensified debate over the renewed judicial reform may be the cause of this shift as people begin to drift toward the two parties most associated with the opposing sides.

This may be evidence that the debate has become increasingly polarized, National Unity is most associated with a compromising stance on the Judicial reform.

All other parties have remained steady holding on to their vote share, with any changes being chalked up to statistical fluctuations in the in surveys.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Jerusalem District Court to hear testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan in the Case 1000 corruption trial, this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Jerusalem District Court to hear testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan in the Case 1000 corruption trial, this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Plea deal for Netanyahu 

On the question of Prime Minister Netanyahu's ongoing trial 38% of general public support a plea deal for the Prime Minister, while 41% oppose.

Those in favor of the plea deal are roughly equal proportions for both the opposition and coalition, however those against a plea deal showed a bigger discrepancy. 34% of coalition voters oppose a plea deal while 47% oppose for the opposition.

A much larger discrepancy in those who didn't know with 26% of the coalition voters but only 13% of the opposition voters saying they didn't know.

A few final comments Labor and Balad both would fail to make the Knesset receiving less than the threshold of 3.25%.



