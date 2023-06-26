The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel Politics

Israeli election poll: Blue and White party leads as coalition struggles to gain majority

According to the survey, the Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz continues to lead with 28 mandates.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 02:43
Premier candidates: Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Premier candidates: Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

After several days of political turmoil and against the background of impending renewal of the legislative reforms, another mandate survey was conducted on Sunday evening on Channel 12 News.

According to the survey, the Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz continues to lead with 28 mandates.

The ruling party is slightly behind with 27 mandates. Yesh Atid, the opposition party [led by Yair Lapid], achieved 18 mandates. The Religious Zionist party, together with Otzma Yehudit, stands at 10 mandates, as does Shas, the party led by Arye Deri.

United Torah Judaism has seven mandates, while Yisrael Beytenu and Ra'am have six mandates each and Hadash-Ta'al and Meretz have four seats. Those who did not pass the threshold this time are Balad, and the Labor Party led by Merav Michaeli.

The current opposition stands together with 62 mandates, while the coalition has only 54 mandates (Hadash-Ta'al with four mandates). 

NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public? (credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public? (credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)

Suitability for prime ministership

In terms of suitability for the position of prime minister, Benny Gantz at 39% compared to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 21% responded "none of them" and 5% said "don't know." 

Against Lapid, on the other hand, Netanyahu stands at 38% compared to Yair Lapid's 29%. 26% responded "none of them" and 7% said "don't know."

Regarding the willingness to support the move of Lapid and Gantz to join the government and the establishment of a unity government led by Netanyahu, 48% opposed, 29% supported and 23% responded "don't know."



Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Likud Yair Lapid yesh atid united torah judaism Israel Elections survey poll Yisrael Beytenu Merav Michaeli Otzma Yehudit Blue and White Ra'am
