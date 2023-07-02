The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF chose to let Syria missile through, determined it safe to do so - report

There was no error in Israel’s air defense systems and so there will be no probe into why the missile was allowed to travel over 180 km from the Syrian border.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 2, 2023 18:59

Updated: JULY 2, 2023 19:02
The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The IDF decided to allow the Syrian missile which exploded in the South to traverse most of the country, calculating from its trajectory that it did not need to be shot down earlier, sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, there was no error in Israel’s air defense systems and so there will be no probe into why the missile was allowed to travel over 180 km (111 miles) from the closest border with Syria and over 400 km (240 miles) from Homs.

This is in contrast to a couple of recent incidents with Gaza where investigations were opened when certain rockets were not properly evaluated by Israel’s various air defenses.

The IDF’s Iron Dome (short to medium range), David’s Sling (medium range) and Arrow 3 (long range) missile defenses have the capability to calculate a rocket’s trajectory and to refrain from wasting an interceptor on a rocket which will land harmlessly in an unoccupied area.

The missile was judged to not pose any danger

These trajectory capabilities were likely engaged regarding the Syrian missile, judging it as non-dangerous, according to sources – though in the end, where the rocket exploded seems to have carried some danger.

Israel's Arrow 3 interceptor. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Israel's Arrow 3 interceptor. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

It is also still unclear how or why the rocket exploded midair close to the South, and whether this was some malfunction by the rocket or whether Israel used some kind of other classified capability to cause it to explode midair and away from civilians.

The entire episode started, it appears, when the IDF was allegedly using airstrikes against Iranian-associated in the Homs Governorate in central Syria as part of its ongoing MABAM (war between wars.)

Syria’s S-200 anti-aircraft missile system kicked in and attempted to shoot down the alleged Israeli missiles and aircraft.

In response to the Syrian missile, the IDF struck a Syrian air defense battery and additional relevant targets in the area.

No special directives were issued for the home front and no rocket sirens were activated by the missile. Shrapnel from the missile landed in Rahat in southern Israel.

Syrian state media reported on Saturday night that Syrian air defenses were activated in the Homs Governorate in response to alleged Israeli airstrikes in the area. The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that no injuries were caused in the strikes.

Israel's strikes come two weeks after the last reported airstrikes in Syria

The last alleged Israeli airstrike to target sites in Syria was reported on June 14, when a Syrian soldier was seriously injured in strikes targeting Damascus, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The Capital Voice news site reported at the time that explosions were heard in the area of the headquarters of the Syrian Army's 1st Division in al-Kiswah, south of Damascus, which is used by Iranian and Iran-backed forces as well. A fire broke out at the headquarters amid the strikes, according to the report.

Syrian air defense missiles have overshot and flown into Israeli airspace in the past.

In February 2022, rocket sirens sounded in and near Umm el-Fahm in northern Israel, after an anti-aircraft missile fired from Syria exploded mid-air.

In September 2021, a Syrian surface-to-air missile (SAM) was launched toward Israel and detonated over the Mediterranean Sea. Some of the shrapnel from the missile was found later in northern Tel Aviv.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by