New survey reveals public attitudes towards religion influence in Israel

Some 56% of Israeli residents aged 20 and above (approximately 3.3 million people) believe that the influence of religion has strengthened in various areas in recent years, acccording to new data publihed by the Central Bureau of Statistics Wednesday as part of a new social survey regarding public attitudes towards the influence of religion in the country.

Additionally, around 73% (approximately 4.28 million people) believe that religion has a strong impact on life in the country. From the breakdown, it emerges that the percentage is similar among men and women, while among Jews and others, the rate is higher compared to Arabs (77% and 52%, respectively).

The proportion of those who believe that religion has a strong impact on life in the country is higher among residents of large cities (with over 200,000 residents), ranging from 81% in Haifa and 60% in Bnei Brak.

Over half of Jews believe in separation between religion, state

DO WE still share a common narrative? (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Over half of the Jews (2.3 million people) believe that there should be a separation between religion and the state.

Only 6.7% of Jews believe that since the COVID-19 crisis, religious-secular relations have improved, while 56% believe they have not changed and 26% (approximately 1.2 million people) believe that the relations have deteriorated.

In response to the question of whether there should be a separation between religion and the state in Israel, among Jews, the answers were as follows: 30% strongly agree and 19% agree (approximately 2.3 million people).

In contrast, 15% responded somewhat disagree and 30% disagreed entirely with the statement.