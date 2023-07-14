The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New survey reveals public attitudes towards religion influence in Israel

56% of Israeli residents aged 20 and above believe that the influence of religion has strengthened in various areas in recent years.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 14, 2023 18:25

Updated: JULY 14, 2023 18:28
BNEI BRAK: The combination of ultra-Orthodox large families who are unemployed, lack a regular income and the basic education required for knowledge and occupation, has led to extensive poverty among this sector, says the writer. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
BNEI BRAK: The combination of ultra-Orthodox large families who are unemployed, lack a regular income and the basic education required for knowledge and occupation, has led to extensive poverty among this sector, says the writer.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Some 56% of Israeli residents aged 20 and above (approximately 3.3 million people) believe that the influence of religion has strengthened in various areas in recent years, acccording to new data publihed by the Central Bureau of Statistics Wednesday as part of a new social survey regarding public attitudes towards the influence of religion in the country.

Additionally, around 73% (approximately 4.28 million people) believe that religion has a strong impact on life in the country. From the breakdown, it emerges that the percentage is similar among men and women, while among Jews and others, the rate is higher compared to Arabs (77% and 52%, respectively).

The proportion of those who believe that religion has a strong impact on life in the country is higher among residents of large cities (with over 200,000 residents), ranging from 81% in Haifa and 60% in Bnei Brak.

Over half of Jews believe in separation between religion, state

DO WE still share a common narrative? (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) DO WE still share a common narrative? (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Over half of the Jews (2.3 million people) believe that there should be a separation between religion and the state.

Only 6.7% of Jews believe that since the COVID-19 crisis, religious-secular relations have improved, while 56% believe they have not changed and 26% (approximately 1.2 million people) believe that the relations have deteriorated.

In response to the question of whether there should be a separation between religion and the state in Israel, among Jews, the answers were as follows: 30% strongly agree and 19% agree (approximately 2.3 million people).

In contrast, 15% responded somewhat disagree and 30% disagreed entirely with the statement.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by