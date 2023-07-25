The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Over half of Israelis scared of a civil war - poll

A majority of Israelis (55%) polled are interested in a return to talks on the judicial reform.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2023 20:09
Protesters block Ayalon Highway during a demonstration following a parliament vote on a contested bill that limits Supreme Court powers to void some government decisions, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 25, 2023 (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Protesters block Ayalon Highway during a demonstration following a parliament vote on a contested bill that limits Supreme Court powers to void some government decisions, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 25, 2023
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

Over half of Israelis (56%) are concerned about a civil war breaking out amid the social and political crisis surrounding the government's judicial reform plan, according to a poll published by Channel 13 on Tuesday.

Only 39% of respondents said they were not concerned about a civil war, while 9% said they were unsure.

Likud voters who were polled said they were less concerned about a civil war, with only 37% expressing such concerns, while 56% said they were not concerned.

Most Israelis want renewal of reform negotiations

The poll additionally found that a majority of Israelis (55%) are interested in a return to talks on the judicial reform between the coalition and opposition, while only 26% believe the talks shouldn't be renewed.

Among Yesh Atid voters, 49% expressed support for talks on the judicial reform, while among National Unity party voters, 72% said the same.

A policewoman stands opposite to a protester during a demonstration, following a parliament vote on a contested bill that limits Supreme Court powers to void some government decisions, near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem July 24, 2023 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) A policewoman stands opposite to a protester during a demonstration, following a parliament vote on a contested bill that limits Supreme Court powers to void some government decisions, near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem July 24, 2023 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

A number of politicians have warned in recent months of the dangers of a civil war breaking out due to unrest surrounding the government's judicial reform plan, as well as concerns of a constitutional crisis erupting if the High Court of Justice attempts to nullify any of the laws in the reform.



