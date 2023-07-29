The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Judicial reform protests enter its 30th week in Israel in 150 locations

Expected attendees of the protest on Kaplan include demonstrators from the Brothers in Arms organization, hi-tech, and student protests.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 29, 2023 14:43
Protest against the government's judicial reform, July 24, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform has continued onto its 30th consecutive Saturday of protests, with demonstrations scheduled in around 150 areas throughout the country, Hebrew media reported, with the main protest being held in Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv that night.

"This week the State of Israel entered a new phase in which the Israeli government actually began taking over the Supreme Court with the aim of turning Israel into a state of one authority," the protest organizers said. "This is a complete destruction of the Israeli people's army, society, and economy. We will increase the protests until we return Israel to being democratic.

"After the passage of the legislation last Monday, the Israeli government has become an illegitimate government that is undermining the foundations of the Israeli regime."

Expected attendees of the demonstration on Kaplan include former Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Yaakov Frankel, as well as demonstrators from the Brothers in Arms, hi-tech, and student protests.

Prior to the main demonstration in Kaplan, the march will start from the Lev Tel Aviv police station in protest of the police violence last Monday, Maariv reported.

The demonstrations will take place in dozens of locations across the country, including Haifa, Beersheba, Jerusalem, Kfar Saba, Rosh Pina, Herzliya, Modi'in, etc., Walla reported.

Roads blocked to traffic

In preparation of the demonstrations, traffic blockades will start at around 5 p.m., with most of them in Tel Aviv, Maariv reported.

Kaplan Street will be blocked from Ibn Gvirol Street to Menachem Begin Street in both directions. The Kaplan intersection through Menachem Begin Street will be blocked from its north and south entrances.

The Gesher HaShalom ramps will be closed from its north and south, and it will not be possible to go down to Highway 20. The Yigal Alon intersection HaShalom will be blocked from its south and west entrances, and the street will also be blocked from Aminadav.

Police warn that due to the blockades, there may be heavy traffic throughout Tel Aviv. 



