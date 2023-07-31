The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After swastika graffitis painted on a building, Bnei Akiva call for police support

The swastikas were found on the walls of Bnei Akiva's national executive building, and the building of its central branch, both located on the same street in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2023 01:30

Updated: JULY 31, 2023 01:32
Swastika on a wall (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Swastika on a wall (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Secretary General of Bnei Akiva, Yigal Klein, called on the police and politicians to intervene, after swastikas were spray-painted on two buildings belonging to the organization for the third time in a short period.

The swastikas were found on the walls of Bnei Akiva's national executive building, and the building of its central branch, both located on the same street in Jerusalem.

Klein adressed a letter to Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, demanding their "immediate intervention" to find the culprits and bring them to justice.

"This is so that the movement's employees and trainees can act without fear and continue to spread light and goodness for the sake of the people of Israel," Klein further wrote.

The third spray-paint attack in two months

He also raised concerns regarding the next step those responsible may take, as this incident was the third of its kind in a short period. 

Swastika vandalism at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design (credit: DUDI EITSUFIN)Swastika vandalism at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design (credit: DUDI EITSUFIN)

"We fear for the safety of our trainees who are in the branch [building] and for the safety of the members of the movement's management who work there every day," Klein added.

"I would like to share with you that at a time when the Israeli street is polarized and divided, the Bnei Akiva movement has been trying in recent months to work to unite the parts of Israeli society based on the values of the movement and specifically, just a few days ago the members of the branch in question finished a camp that they initiated for children with special needs in the presence of President Herzog."

Following the incident, Israel Police told Ynet that "Following the reports received on the subject, an investigation was opened by the police, and municipal officials were invited to the scene to erase the paint. It should be noted that the police are acitve all the time in Jerusalem, also against the commission of crimes of this kind. The investigation is still ongoing these days, and we will continue investigating the cases in order to reach the truth."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by