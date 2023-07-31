The Secretary General of Bnei Akiva, Yigal Klein, called on the police and politicians to intervene, after swastikas were spray-painted on two buildings belonging to the organization for the third time in a short period.

The swastikas were found on the walls of Bnei Akiva's national executive building, and the building of its central branch, both located on the same street in Jerusalem.

Klein adressed a letter to Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, demanding their "immediate intervention" to find the culprits and bring them to justice.

"This is so that the movement's employees and trainees can act without fear and continue to spread light and goodness for the sake of the people of Israel," Klein further wrote.

The third spray-paint attack in two months

He also raised concerns regarding the next step those responsible may take, as this incident was the third of its kind in a short period.

Swastika vandalism at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design (credit: DUDI EITSUFIN)

"We fear for the safety of our trainees who are in the branch [building] and for the safety of the members of the movement's management who work there every day," Klein added.

"I would like to share with you that at a time when the Israeli street is polarized and divided, the Bnei Akiva movement has been trying in recent months to work to unite the parts of Israeli society based on the values of the movement and specifically, just a few days ago the members of the branch in question finished a camp that they initiated for children with special needs in the presence of President Herzog."

Following the incident, Israel Police told Ynet that "Following the reports received on the subject, an investigation was opened by the police, and municipal officials were invited to the scene to erase the paint. It should be noted that the police are acitve all the time in Jerusalem, also against the commission of crimes of this kind. The investigation is still ongoing these days, and we will continue investigating the cases in order to reach the truth."