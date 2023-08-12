The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu flees to holiday in North as Israelis protest judicial reform

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu are expected to travel to the resort town of Ramot in the southern Golan later this week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 20:03

Updated: AUGUST 12, 2023 20:08
Protestors in Tel Aviv, August 12, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
As protests enter their 32nd week across Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was spotted holidaying in the village of Neve Ativ in the northern Golan Heights on the weekend.

Residents of Ramot have sent letters to the Shin Bet, police, and the Prime Minister's Office detailing their opposition to his stay, citing, among other things, primarily traffic concerns but also the effect on agriculture.

When Netanyahu stayed in Neve Ativ earlier in the week, he faced opposition from residents who protested against the judicial reform. 

Main protests across the country

The main anti-judicial reform protest occurred as scheduled at the Kaplan junction in Tel Aviv, with protestors beginning their march from Dizengoff at 7 p.m. and reaching Kapln by 8 p.m.

Druze protestors at Elkosh Junction, August 12, 2023. (credit: Rimi Saba) Druze protestors at Elkosh Junction, August 12, 2023. (credit: Rimi Saba)

Protests are also scheduled for 7:15 p.m. in Jerusalem starting at Azza Street in front of Netanyahu's house and are expected to reach the President’s Residence in the Talbiyeh neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Other locations include Karkur intersection, Gome intersection, Rehovot, Haifa, Bat Yam, Ramat Gan, Rishon LeZion, Netanya, Kfar Saba, Herziliya, Hod HaSharon, Modi'in, Eilat, Ashdod, Petah Tikva, and Beersheva.

2,500 thousand people are reported to be at Nahalel junction being led by the Chairman of the Movement for Quality Government Eilad Shraga and retired Brig.-Gen. Amal Asad.



