Israeli firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained in pit rescue mission

Firefighter Dekel Marciano succumbed to wounds he sustained after falling into an eight-meter pit in the Arab town of Deir el-Asad, in the northern Galilee on Monday, a day after another firefighter and another man died after falling into the pit, the Galilee Medical Center announced.

"The firefighter suffered a multi-system injury, which included an injury to his respiratory system, damage to blood vessels and kidneys, and suspected brain damage," said the director of the General and Respiratory Intensive Care Department at the hospital, Dr. Uriel Trahtemberg. "Due to his kidney condition, he was connected to a dialysis machine overnight, but unfortunately, this did not help and his blood pressure began to drop gradually. Early in the morning, in his last hours, his family was called to his bedside and his condition was explained. His death was determined at around 7 a.m."

The deadly accident

On Sunday, firefighter Adnan Asad, from the Druze village of Beit Jann, died after falling into the pit. He was survived by his wife and three children.

The two firefighters arrived at the scene after reports of a 22-year-old Hebron resident in his 20s who fell into the pit in the town.

Police and rescue personnel at the scene where three people were injured when they fell into an 8-m deep pit in the ground in Deir el-Asad, Northern Israel on August 13, 2023 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

The man, who was unconscious when he was pulled out of the pit, was treated by Magen David Adom paramedics before being rushed to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya in critical condition.

MDA paramedic Eddy Zugot told Israeli media that the two firefighters “also lost consciousness as they were entering the pit in order to rescue the man.”

Paramedics treated the two firefighters at the scene after pulling them out and they were also rushed to the same hospital via helicopter.

Police opened an investigation into the circumstances that led to the Hebron resident’s fall and subsequent death.