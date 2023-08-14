The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Haifa flea market protection racketeer indicted

Suleiman Zidat, 51, is accused of demanding NIS 200 from vendors for operating stalls every Saturday at the Haifa flea market. 

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 15:18
The flea market in downtown Haifa (photo credit: Courtesy)
The flea market in downtown Haifa
(photo credit: Courtesy)

An alleged protection racketeer was indicted for extorting stall owners from the Haifa flea market for at least two years, the Haifa District Attorney announced on Monday morning. 

Suleiman Zidat, 51, is accused of demanding NIS 200 from vendors for operating stalls every Saturday at the flea market. 

Zidat allegedly told an undercover police officer who set up a stand to sell used clothes that if he didn't pay, "there would be problems."

How much was the Haifa flea market extortionist charging?

"This is my territory, don't open here," Zidat allegedly said. "Open it, I'll burn you with your clothes."

The alleged extortionist also reportedly told the officer that he would break his head open and swore at him until he was paid in cash.

Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A minor who filed a complaint with the police claimed that on several Shabbats from 2021 to 2023, Zidat threatened to break the boy's legs if he didn't pay protection fees. The complainant gave the extortionist about NIS 1,000 over the course of the years.



