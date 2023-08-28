The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel intercepts attempted smuggling of dozens of exotic birds

Exotic animals can pose a severe threat to the environment in the event that they escape their captivity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 15:16
The birds were siezed by the Parks and Nature Authority. (photo credit: ISRAEL TAX AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)
The birds were siezed by the Parks and Nature Authority.
(photo credit: ISRAEL TAX AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)

Israeli authorities prevented the smuggling of 34 exotic birds into Israel, according to a joint statement from the Israel Tax Authority and the Parks and Nature Authority on Monday.

A joint operation between customs inspectors at Ben Gurion Airport and Parks and Nature Authority personnel, successfully caught an Israeli man as he attempted to smuggle prohibited birds into Israel after disembarking from a flight from Belgium.

The birds in question are of several varieties of parrots. While there are some parrots that are legal to own, others are not and, if the banned parrot species were to be successfully smuggled into Israel, they could have a detrimental impact on Israel's native wildlife and ecology. 

Some of the exotic birds have hefty price tags

Some of the birds were banned for reasons of rarity and market value. According to the statement, some of the birds involved in this case are prohibited from possession or sale in Israel “due to their value of approximately 70,000 euros.” 

Furthermore, the smuggled birds arrived in the country in poor condition after having been transported in the unacceptable manner of having been placed, in their cages, inside of the man’s suitcase.

The bird cages in the suspect's suitcase. (credit: ISRAEL TAX AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON) The bird cages in the suspect's suitcase. (credit: ISRAEL TAX AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)

Israeli customs agents quickly discovered the birds upon the man’s arrival and subsequently called personnel from the National Unit for Preventing Wildlife Crime. The unit is part of the Parks and Nature Authority.

The statement described the attempted smuggler as a 40-year-old man who lives in Israel’s central region.

The individual is being investigated by Parks and Nature Authority agents. A case has been opened against him.

Concurrently, the birds are undergoing veterinary treatment.

"These are protected, wild animals, and some of them were in poor condition, “ noted Yaniv Shalom of the National Unit for Preventing Wildlife Crime. “They will undergo veterinary tests. The suspect is under investigation, and a criminal case has been opened. I would like to emphasize that the variety of species allowed for private possession and trade is listed on the website of the Parks and Nature Authority under the general permit for possession. It is essential to follow the law and regulations and ensure the well-being of the animals. It is important to purchase only from registered traders."



