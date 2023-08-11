Watch: Parks authority saves baby deer illegally held in Arab town

In a joint effort between the Israel Police and the Nature and Parks Authority, an injured fawn was successfully rescued overnight from an Arab town in the Galilee, where it was being held unlawfully.

Acting on intelligence, the team swiftly initiated a search operation, culminating in the discovery of the young deer within a residence in Jadeidi-Makr. A father, aged 50, and his 18-year-old son were subsequently taken into custody for further investigation.

The deer had a severed foot.

Liad Lang, the Head of Investigations and Intelligence for the Northern District Office of the Nature and Parks Authority, said that the deer was transferred to the authority's Wildlife Hospital located in the Safari Zoo in Ramat Gan for thorough examination and continued treatment.

Lang emphasized, "The precarious status of various wildlife species underscores the imminent threat of extinction, and legal measures prohibit the trade and possession of protected wildlife. Information regarding permissible species for private ownership and trade is accessible on the Israel Nature and Parks Authority's website, delineated under the comprehensive ownership permit. Adherence to legal provisions and regulations is imperative to ensure the proper welfare of these creatures."

Israel Nature and Parks Authority saves baby deer illegally held in Arab town (CREDIT: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY).

Deer's species has gone extinct in neighboring countries

Although the deer in question is a familiar sight in Israel, its uniqueness to the region sets it apart. The majority of neighboring countries have witnessed the extinction of this species, with only a small surviving population documented in Turkey. The potential disappearance of the deer from Israel's landscape would thrust it to the brink of global extinction and have adverse effects on biodiversity.

An injured fawn rescued by police and the Nature and Parks Authority (credit: NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

The Parks Authority issued a reminder to citizens: "If you encounter an animal in distress or abandoned, promptly report the situation to the authority's hotline by dialing *3639."