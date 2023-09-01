The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dater, beware: Staying safe and avoiding catfish in online dating

After the Jake Segal scandal, many women in Israel expressed reluctance to use dating apps, but others said that it was merely an expectation they had when using it.

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 20:00

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 20:11
Dating apps (illustrative). (photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Dating apps (illustrative).
(photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, several women came forward to share their experiences with a man they met via online dating applications, presenting himself as “Jake Segal,” who appeared like any other guy they’d cross paths with on a platform to introduce people across a wide variety of dating preferences. 

Following the arrest of Rabbi Yosef Paryzer, who posed on dating apps under the alter ego “Jake Segal” and used this false identity and fraudulent pretexts to date and sleep with women, many women across Israel have expressed reluctance to use such apps moving forward. 

However, just as many expressed that when it came to dating apps – which include Tinder, JSwipe, and Bumble – this was merely an expectation they had of the people presenting a version of themselves they wanted to use for their romantic gain.

Staying safe on dating apps

Still, neither women nor men have developed a new sense of distrust in the safety and future of online dating. The Magazine spoke with several women about the future of these applications and the likelihood of coming across possible partners who pose as someone other than their real selves to gain access to dates. The responses of these women provide a closer look at how we are able to gauge the future of the virtual dating world. 

Layah Rosenzweig, 34, currently residing in Pardess Hanna, was one of the women who interacted with “Jake Segal,” and spoke about her process of sifting through dating profiles to determine which profiles seemed shadier than others. 

‘JAKE SEGAL’ has been dubbed ‘Yeshiva Deceiva’ by X’s friends; other monikers in circulation include ‘Jake the Fake,’ ‘Jake the Snake,’ and ‘Jakeyl & Hyde.’ (credit: Courtesy Israel Police Spokesman) ‘JAKE SEGAL’ has been dubbed ‘Yeshiva Deceiva’ by X’s friends; other monikers in circulation include ‘Jake the Fake,’ ‘Jake the Snake,’ and ‘Jakeyl & Hyde.’ (credit: Courtesy Israel Police Spokesman)

“There have been a few times that I was looking for more of a relationship, and other times I was looking just to hang with someone – but these rules remain the same no matter what,” she said.

“I’ll automatically swipe left [for not interested] on profiles with these, which raise red flags for me: Men with pictures without shirts on, or men who don’t have any kind of description written about them.” 

“Plus, if they don’t have a photo of their face, if it looks staged, or if it’s many of the same photo from different angles, I pass. It’s just about the vibe I get from them in general,” she added.

Rosenzweig divulged that this process typically works for her and that her mind was blown after learning that “Segal” was a “catfish” – someone who sets up a fake online profile to trick people.

“I have sifted through many guys and been able to pick up which ones are the fake ones. It really still blows my mind that Jake was not real and that I fell for it,” she said. “But also, it never went more than one night, as something was off and I always felt it. I thought it was just a case of ‘he isn’t for me’ instead of assuming the profile is fake.”

Rosenzweig was one of many women who said she would still continue to use the apps because it is a great way to meet people she would not have otherwise met. She did note that moving forward, she will be more cautious of those she interacts with. She shared some of the steps she plans to take in the future to ensure as safe an experience as possible.

Some of these criteria include – but are not limited to – taking more time to talk before exchanging phone numbers; being more on the lookout for red flags like not meeting at the other party’s home, rather than just her own; not settling for a response of “I don’t really do social media”; and trying to find additional mutual connections.

Miriam Klein, 29, is a resident of Modi’in. She told the Magazine that she feels options are limited if one doesn’t use a dating app, but that stories like this have made her put her guard up even more. 

“Now I make sure to let people know where I’m going and let them know that if I don’t check in by a certain time, then something is wrong. I have to take extra precautions,” she said.

Klein expressed a very similar concern as Rosenzweig and the many other women surveyed: If someone is lacking social media profiles in 2023, that’s an immediate red flag. Social media in the modern age is a tool to show different parts of your life – personal, professional, and so on.

“It’s really shady if someone doesn’t have social media,” Klein stressed.

One method that has proven to be effective for Klein is performing a reverse image search when she feels it is necessary. 

“It’s saved me a couple of times – going online and performing this search has shown me a couple of times that a profile was fake because that person just found photos of an influencer from another country and used that on their profile.” 

Klein emphasized that you can never really be too safe when it comes to protecting yourself. Confronting these catfish before ever meeting up often resulted in matches disappearing before they can be reported, but making sure they know that their act has been compromised could influence how these people act from then on.

In the end, dating is a gamble, but choosing to roll the dice does not mean anyone should feel their safety is compromised by putting themselves in the game.



Related Tags
sex
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by