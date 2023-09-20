Protesters attack senior religious Zionist rabbi in Tel Aviv

Left-wing protesters swarmed senior religious Zionist figures Rabbi Yigal Levinstein and Israel Zaria in Tel Aviv late Tuesday night, with Israel Police officers having to rescue the two as they were chased, Israeli media reported.

Footage was shared on social media by Israeli journalist Yinon Magal, quoting someone who was with Levinstein at the time who said, "Dozens of protesters tried to physically attack us with sticks and their hands. If the police hadn't shielded the rabbi with their bodies, it would have ended badly."

הגעתי אמש לראש יהודי בתל אביב, לחזק את ידידי ישראל זעירא. ישראל ויתר על חיים נוחים ובית פרטי ביישוב שהוא סביבתו הטבעית, ובא לגור בתל אביב רק כדי להרבות אהבה ולחזק את הזהות היהודית. זה לא מפריע לכל מי שרוממות הליברליזם בגרונם לתקוף אותו. מטרתי אתמול בתל אביב כמו בכל הפעילות שלי… https://t.co/QFG2Sdqe81 — הרב יגאל לוינשטיין (@HaravIgalLevins) September 20, 2023

Levinstein, a controversial rabbi who is part of the Bnei David pre-military academy in Eli, had come to Tel Aviv to lecture at Rosh Yehudi, a religious Zionist NGO that seeks to help promote Jewish identity, which is headed by Zaria.

"I arrived last night at Rosh Yehudi in Tel Aviv to support my friend Israel Zaria," Levinstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Rabbi Yigal Levinstein delivers a lesson while activists protest against him outside an apartment building in Tel Aviv, on September 19, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"My goal yesterday in Tel Aviv... was to continue to explain the processes so that all of Israel would understand how good people can fall for progressive incitement and become aggressive in the name of peace."

Smotrich: Blood will be on Gantz, Lapid's hands

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionist Party, took to X to criticize the incident and the opposition for being silent.

"Last night, we saw a sight seemingly taken from darker times in Jewish history," Smotrich wrote. "A rabbi and religious citizen were brutally attacked by a violent mob because of their beliefs. [National Unity leader MK Benny] Gantz and [opposition leader Yair] Lapid are silent, and it will end in blood – and this blood will be on their hands."

חזינו אמש מראה שנראה כאילו לקוח מתקופות אפלות בהיסטוריה היהודית. רב ואזרח דתי מותקפים באופן ברוטלי ע״י המון מוסת ואלים בגלל אמונתם. גנץ ולפיד שותקים וזה ייגמר בדם והדם הזה יהיה על ידיהם. — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) September 20, 2023

National Unity MK Ze'ev Elkin also criticized the incident, calling it "the complete oppsite of true liberalism and the preservation of the values of freedom of expression, freedom of religion, and democracy."

הסגנון הזה של הפגנה זה ההפך הגמור מליברליזם אמיתי ומשמירה על הערכים של חופש הביטוי , חופש הדת והדמוקרטיה.אנחנו עלולים להידרדר לתהום של שנאת אחים וקרע בעם, שיסכן את עצם קיומה של המדינה היהודית. זה הזמן לעצור!עמית סגל, [Sep 20, 2023 at 07:53]תיעוד נוסף מההפגנה אתמול בתל אביב pic.twitter.com/VZfQdaPLzo — Zeev Elkin (@zeev_elkin) September 20, 2023

Likud MK Tally Gotliv took it one step further, comparing the incident to Kristallnacht and left-wing protesters to Nazis.

"Anyone who does not condemn the videos of this humiliating horror, whether on the Right or Left, is part of the destruction of Judaism. History always repeats itself," she wrote.

ליל הבדולח נוסח פעילי שמאל בתל אביב. רדיפת יהודים על שום יהדותם, על שום אמונתם ועל שום דתם. כך גרמניה הנאצית. כך אוטואנטישמים נוסח פעילי שמאל.מי שלא מגנה את סרטוני הזוועה המשפילה הזו תהא דעתו שמאל או ימין אשר תהא, הוא חלק מחורבן היהדות. ההיסטוריה תמיד חוזרת על עצמה. pic.twitter.com/OVid3YV3JI — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) September 19, 2023

The controversial claims of Rabbi Yigal Levinstein

Levinstein has made numerous controversial statements in the past.

Back in 2018, Levinstein wrote that homosexuality should be eradicated like AIDS. A staunch advocate of gay conversion therapy, Levinstein delivered a lecture where he criticized accepting LGBT views as "madness."

“I am convinced that on the day that people will disagree that this thing [homosexuality] is normal, we will save all of human society, and physiological science and psychological science will not have any problem in dealing with this problem, we just need to define it as a problem,” he said at the time.

In 2017, he said religious women lose their religious values when serving in the IDF and become “crazy” and “non-Jews.”

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.