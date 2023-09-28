Pollard: Visa Waiver Program is a trojan horse of the US gov’t

Former US intelligence analyst and spy Jonathan Pollard branded the American Visa Waiver Program with Israel as a "trojan horse" employed by the US government. Pollard's strong stance came amidst his expressed desire to enter the world of Israeli politics, as he threw his wholehearted support behind right-wing politician Aryeh King's campaign for the Jerusalem City Council.

Pollard, who gained notoriety for his espionage conviction in the 1980s, has emerged as an influential figure in Israel since his release from prison in 2015. In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, he voiced his concerns about the Visa Waiver Program, describing it as a deceptive tool that concealed potential security risks.

"It's a Trojan horse," Pollard declared. "On the surface, it seems rather innocuous, but it's basically allowing the entry of individuals who are not appropriate for Israel."

He went on to highlight several key issues, including the security risks associated with BDS activists and Palestinian-American students who might hold antisemitic views. “It's because the people that we're letting in are not appropriate,” he said. “There are security reasons both in terms of people like the BDS [boycott, divestment and sanctions on Israel] activists that are already in the country, just galavanting around Israel and the territories doing God knows what. These are not good people. A lot of them are students and if you ask any university students who the worst antisemites are on their campuses, it's the woke progressives, followed very closely by Palestinian-American students. So we're now letting them in along with everybody else.”

"The thing that really got me angry about this is the chutzpah of the American government to demand that they station observers at our ports of entry, to see whether or not we were discriminating against Palestinian Americans. This was horrifying."

Confronting missionaries and keeping new immigrants in Israel: King talks campaign platform

King, who is running for a seat on the Jerusalem City Council, received Pollard's enthusiastic endorsement. Pollard cited his long-standing friendship with King and emphasized their shared values. "I've known Aryeh for many years, and he was very close to my wife, Esther," Pollard noted. "It's my pleasure to endorse him for the City Council."

King, in turn, expressed his gratitude for Pollard's support and the valuable insights he brings to the table. "We will work towards making the transition for newcomers smoother and more comfortable," King pledged.

The interview also delved into the issue of Evangelical Christians and their activities in Israel, since King is a staunch advocate against the work of Christian missionaries across Jerusalem. Pollard expressed his concerns about individuals who engage in missionary work under the guise of supporting Israel and emphasized the need to remain vigilant against ulterior motives. “When someone says they are a missionary or an evangelist, the distinction may not be clear to many people here in Israel,” he said. “There's a thin line, sometimes nearly indistinct, between those claiming to be Evangelical and those actively involved in missionary work.”

“I've always believed there are two ways to harm a Jew: physically or by taking their soul through conversion,” Pollard said. “Any Jew lost to the community through missionary work is as good as gone. I've long opposed the lackadaisical attitude of various Israeli governments towards the missionary threat. We have laws on the books, but I believe they are not strong enough, and even the existing laws aren't enforced. If someone wants to practice their faith in Israel, that's their right in a democratic country. However, if they cross the line and attempt to convert others, that's unacceptable.

“Missionaries have spread significant amounts of money in this country, particularly in Jerusalem, influencing various levels of society, including government and civic organizations. They've infiltrated our society, and we need to be cautious in accepting Evangelical individuals and organizations that claim to support Israel while having ulterior motives.

King added that “our party’s focus will be on making it easier for new immigrants and...sustain[ing] their residency. In this regard, I see Jonathan as a valuable member of our team, even though he won't be officially in our party,” he said, explaining this was due to the fact that Pollard approached him after the deadline for party sign-up passed. “I'm actively exploring ways to keep new immigrants here in Israel because too many are unfortunately leaving and returning to their home countries. We're losing our brothers and sisters, and this is a primary goal of mine in the realm of Israeli politics,” King said.