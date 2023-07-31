Ben-Gvir pushes police to get Jonathan Pollard a gun

After requests by convicted Israeli-American spy Jonathan Pollard to receive a gun license were rejected by a court and by defense officials, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir intervened and Pollard subsequently was granted a license, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Despite a court decision rejecting a petition by Pollard after earlier refusals, Ben-Gvir requested that defense officials check Pollard's eligibility again and the police decided to give the convicted spy a personal recommendation to receive a gun license.

Ben-Gvir has worked since taking office to ease gun permit laws, including by making it easier for medic volunteers, current and former non-infantry combat soldiers, Hesder program participants, firefighters, Shin Bet officers, and Mossad agents to get a license.

Pollard's history in the US and Israel

Pollard sat in prison for 30 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver national defense information to a foreign government and receiving a life sentence. In 2015, after a long campaign by both American Jews and Israeli officials, Pollard was released from prison and in 2020 he made aliyah.

Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther, in Jerusalem after leaving coronavirus quarantine, January 17, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In January 2022, Pollard's wife, Esther, passed away after falling sick with COVID-19. In mid-September, Pollard announced his engagement to Rivka Abrahams-Donin and in October they were married.