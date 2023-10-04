Rabbi Ephraim Zalmanovitz of Mazkeret Batya made waves this week with his assertion that the unexpected rain during Sukkot in Israel was a divine sign of God's displeasure, due to the political divide in Israel society. Diving deeper into this assertion, Zalmanovitz drew connections between historical events, contemporary issues, and even a touch of celestial meteorology.

Zalmanovitz suggested, in an op-ed in the Srugim news outlet, that the rain was a not-so-subtle nudge from God, signaling some celestial discontent. "When we were busy fulfilling the commandment of dwelling in the Sukkah, and God sent rain, perhaps it was time to wonder: What did we do to dampen His spirits?" he mused, a thought that some found more whimsical than profound.

He went on to lament the dwindling unity in Israel, recalling that "baseless hatred had led to the destruction of the Second Temple." Drawing such parallels between historical events and today's weather? A cloudy interpretation, some might jest.

Divine messaging behind the weather

Invoking the prophet Micah, Zalmanovitz quipped, "He told you, O man, what was good; and what did the Lord require of you but to do justice, love kindness, and stroll humbly beside your God?" Still, many pondered if this rabbi's forecast of divine messages in raindrops was, perhaps, a tad overcast. Israelis in the rain, December 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Yet, for all the light-hearted skepticism, Zalmanovitz's earnest plea for unity, respect, and peace among communities couldn't be entirely washed away by the rain.