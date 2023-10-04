Under the warm embrace of the Neot Kedumim Park's sun, the scents of fresh spices mixed together with the melodic hum of flutes, drawing in over 20,000 attendees to the inaugural Oleh-Olah Festival, focusing on aliyah to Israel.

Organized by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the three-day event during Sukkot's Chol Hamoed celebrated Israel's rich tradition of immigration and integration. The festival, awash with vibrant booths and Sukkot, cultural workshops, and live performances, was a tapestry of Israeli unity, all while emphasizing the nation's foundational principle of aliyah.

The ministry made sure that almost every element in this event would be related to aliyah: The foods sold at special booths represented the different diasporas, such as Juchnun from Yemen, Kugel from Europe, Empanadas from Argentina and Belgium waffles from Belgium.

Booths tell stories of olim, their aliyah journies

In addition, exhibits in a dozen Sukkot told the story of aliyah to Israel, through photos and videos. The participants could learn about Israeli Olympians who made aliyah, as well as known Israelis who immigrated from different countries. There was also a Sukkah dedicated to telling the stories of lone soldiers from around the world.

With a plethora of activities, attendees ranging from toddlers to adults had their fill of enriching experiences. Children were particularly engaged with tailored activities, including jamborees, laughter workshops, arts and crafts sessions, while adults found themselves immersed in enlightening spice workshops and guided tours. Attendees at the inaugural Oleh-Olah Festival, focusing on aliyah to Israel. (credit: AVIV GOTLIEB, COURTESY OF THE ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

A standout feature of the event was the concerted effort to involve new immigrants. Seamless transportation arrangements were provided from various integration centers scattered across Israel, ensuring their significant participation in the festivities.

Highlighting the festival's affordability, the ministry's statement emphasized its aim to provide an inclusive platform for the broader Israeli community. The event promoted unity and integration under the theme, Building a Society Together.

In a statement on behalf of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, Minister Ofir Sofer, reflected on the event's significance: "I was deeply moved to witness the entire Israeli community come together, honoring our invaluable new immigrants," he said. The minister further recognized the festival's pivotal role in connecting the Israeli public with the timeless Zionist principle of aliyah and expressed gratitude to his dedicated team for orchestrating such a meaningful event.