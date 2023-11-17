In a resolute move, a coalition of 11 prominent right-wing organizations has officially launched an initiative dedicated to the resettlement of Gaza and northern Samaria, on Thursday. Termed the "Coalition of 11 Right-Wing Organizations for Gaza Strip and Northern Samaria Resettlement," this endeavor emerged from a series of covert meetings led by Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, and the Nahala movement.

This formidable coalition, comprising organizations such as Samaria Regional Council, the Nahala movement, and several others, has united under a common mission. Dagan succinctly stated, "Only resettlement guarantees security. Victory over Hamas commences with the return of settlements in northern Gaza."

The coalition's strategic blueprint commences with the resettlement of northern Gaza and subsequently expanding their efforts to areas including the former Jewish settlements of Nitzan, Eli Sinai, and Dugit, all in close proximity to Ashkelon. The overarching objective is to fortify the security belt and reestablish a Jewish presence in these regions.

Settler leaders link settlements to security

Zvi Elimelech, leader of the Nahala movement, emphasized the historical interconnection between settlement and security. He underscored the necessity of widespread Jewish resettlement throughout Gaza to rectify the ramifications of the Gaza withdrawal following the Oslo Accords. Young girls embrace as they prepare to leave the Netzer Hazani settlement in Gush Katif area in the Gaza Strip. August 18, 2005. (credit: REUTERS/PETER ANDREWS)

The group "Return and Triumph Gush Katif Headquarters" echoed these sentiments, declaring their national and security duty to conquer and repopulate Gaza: "Conquer. Settle. Triumph!"

The organization "Expand the Place of Your Tent" actively engages in the acquisition of homes from Arabs in Hebron and fervently champions the significance of preserving Israel's territorial inheritance through resettlement.