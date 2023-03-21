The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israelis will resettle Gush Katif, coalition MK says after disengagement repeal

Right-wing MKs praised the repeal of the Disengagement Law, while some are marking the return to Gush Katif as the next goal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 08:13

Updated: MARCH 21, 2023 08:19
Signs are displayed outside a visitor's center in Nitzan near Ashod, Israel, that commemorates the former Gush Katif Jewish settlements in Gaza , August 9, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Signs are displayed outside a visitor's center in Nitzan near Ashod, Israel, that commemorates the former Gush Katif Jewish settlements in Gaza , August 9, 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

After the Knesset approved the repeal of the 2005 Disengagement Law in northern Samaria late Monday night, coalition MKs praised the decision, with some marking the return to Gush Katif in the southern Gaza Strip as their next immediate goal.

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech called to repeal the disengagement from the Gush Katif settlements and to restore the four evacuated settlements in northern Samaria as soon as possible.

"[We have] infinite joy for a historical correction, but we must continue the mission until it is completed," Son Har-Melech said in her speech in the Knesset. "Precisely now when there is an opportunity to correct injustices and lead significant moves, we must remember the following goals and challenges that lie before us. The racist and discriminatory law that prohibited Jews from entering the settlements of northern Samaria will indeed be lifted today with God's help, but we must make sure that it does not end there."

According to her, "Our task now is to take care and make sure that the four settlements that were evacuated by deportation will be re-established in the near future... Our other mission is to return to Gush Katif settlements and rebuild them."

"The cancellation of the deportation law from northern Samaria is the beginning of correcting a historical injustice and is good news for the people of Israel and for the settlement of the Jewish people," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said. "As someone who fought against the deportation, I am proud to take part in the repeal of this law, in the restoration of settlements in Judea and Samaria and in the return of the people of Israel to all parts of our country."

View of the unauthorized outpost of Homesh in the West Bank on November 17, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)View of the unauthorized outpost of Homesh in the West Bank on November 17, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

"This night is exciting because we are starting a historical correction here," Chairman of the Religious Zionism party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented. "Thanks to the pioneers of Homesh, who have held on to the place with dedication for years, the Knesset and our coalition tonight begin to erase the disgrace of deportation from the lawbook and advance the regularization of the Yeshiva in Homesh. What you vote for is what you get!"

"Homesh and the settlements in northern Samaria are settlements established by the historic Beitar movement more than 40 years ago. Their destruction was a disgrace to the entire settlement [movement]," said Yigal Brand, CEO of the global leadership of the Beitar movement. 

Peace Now condemns 'government of Greater Israel'

Left-wing group Peace Now criticized the decision by the coalition it called the "government of Greater Israel, from the Sea to the Tigris."

"It is now clear that alongside the regime coup, a dangerous messianic coup is taking place, which will inevitably lead to the deepening of the occupation and set the area on fire. It is not for nothing that the security establishment warns that the return of settlers to the northern West Bank will be a tremendous security burden and a focus of settler violence.

"Instead of dismantling Homesh with a bulldozer and stopping the security lawlessness, the most extreme government in the country's history is drowning us in the mud. It will be a cry for generations."



Tags Settlements West Bank homesh disengagement Bezalel Smotrich Otzma Yehudit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by