After the Knesset approved the repeal of the 2005 Disengagement Law in northern Samaria late Monday night, coalition MKs praised the decision, with some marking the return to Gush Katif in the southern Gaza Strip as their next immediate goal.

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech called to repeal the disengagement from the Gush Katif settlements and to restore the four evacuated settlements in northern Samaria as soon as possible.

"[We have] infinite joy for a historical correction, but we must continue the mission until it is completed," Son Har-Melech said in her speech in the Knesset. "Precisely now when there is an opportunity to correct injustices and lead significant moves, we must remember the following goals and challenges that lie before us. The racist and discriminatory law that prohibited Jews from entering the settlements of northern Samaria will indeed be lifted today with God's help, but we must make sure that it does not end there."

According to her, "Our task now is to take care and make sure that the four settlements that were evacuated by deportation will be re-established in the near future... Our other mission is to return to Gush Katif settlements and rebuild them."

"The cancellation of the deportation law from northern Samaria is the beginning of correcting a historical injustice and is good news for the people of Israel and for the settlement of the Jewish people," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said. "As someone who fought against the deportation, I am proud to take part in the repeal of this law, in the restoration of settlements in Judea and Samaria and in the return of the people of Israel to all parts of our country."

View of the unauthorized outpost of Homesh in the West Bank on November 17, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

"This night is exciting because we are starting a historical correction here," Chairman of the Religious Zionism party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented. "Thanks to the pioneers of Homesh, who have held on to the place with dedication for years, the Knesset and our coalition tonight begin to erase the disgrace of deportation from the lawbook and advance the regularization of the Yeshiva in Homesh. What you vote for is what you get!"

"Homesh and the settlements in northern Samaria are settlements established by the historic Beitar movement more than 40 years ago. Their destruction was a disgrace to the entire settlement [movement]," said Yigal Brand, CEO of the global leadership of the Beitar movement.

Peace Now condemns 'government of Greater Israel'

Left-wing group Peace Now criticized the decision by the coalition it called the "government of Greater Israel, from the Sea to the Tigris."

"It is now clear that alongside the regime coup, a dangerous messianic coup is taking place, which will inevitably lead to the deepening of the occupation and set the area on fire. It is not for nothing that the security establishment warns that the return of settlers to the northern West Bank will be a tremendous security burden and a focus of settler violence.

"Instead of dismantling Homesh with a bulldozer and stopping the security lawlessness, the most extreme government in the country's history is drowning us in the mud. It will be a cry for generations."