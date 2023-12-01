At COP28, Herzog appeals to world leaders for action on hostage crisis

President Isaac Herzog convened a series of strategic meetings in Dubai on Friday as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), with a primary objective of facilitating the safe return of the remaining hostages from Gaza to Israel.

Herzog kicked off his meetings with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar has used its influence to help secure the release of the majority of the Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas and other terrorist groups on October 7.

The president also met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Royal Highness King Charles III. In his meetings, Herzog emphasized the humanitarian duty of releasing the hostages and appealed to world leaders to join this effort. He also said it is Israel's "right and duty" to defend itself against the security threat posed by Hamas to bring safety back to Israel.

Silva told Herzog that he had spoken with the leaders of South American nations and called on them to support the return of the hostages. All of the leaders condemned the act of terror committed by Hamas against the Israeli people. President Isaac Herzog meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP28. (credit: Courtesy)

On Thursday night, Hamas released another eight hostages and returned three dead bodies to Israel. According to the latest numbers, there are still 137 hostages held by Hamas, including 117 men and 20 women. The hostages include two children under 18 and 10 individuals over 75.

So far, 110 hostages have been released: 86 Israelis and 24 foreign. Two hostages were killed in captivity. Seven people remain missing.

Sparse Israeli delegation sent to COP28

Israel sent a sparse delegation to COP28 amid the Hamas war. Only around 20 ministry professionals, a handful of tech companies, and Herzog are attending the conference.

Herzog landed in Dubai late Thursday night and met first with President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The president pleaded with the sheikh to employ his full political weight to promote and speed up the return home of the hostages, according to his office.

On the side of the president's plane that landed in the UAE was written "Bring Them Home.”

The rest of the Israeli delegation is holding climate-related meetings. The delegation is also showcasing climate-tech companies from the country's southern region, which was destroyed by Hamas.