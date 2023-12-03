Likud holds first faction meeting in months ahead of budget vote

The Likud had a faction meeting in the Knesset for the first time in months on Sunday, ahead of legislation of the controversial amended budget for 2023.

Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were absent from the meeting, after Barkat opposed the amended budget in the previous cabinet meeting last week.

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, who voted for the budget last week, attacked it on Sunday, saying it would damage Israel’s agriculture.

Criticism from the opposition

The amended budget also faces heavy criticism from the opposition for its continued use of coalition funds, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said wouldn’t be used during the war.

While the coalition funds were cut down for the amended budget, they will still be utilized for unofficial haredi education, “family purity” counseling, and for some of the ministries in the government.

Meanwhile, Gallant’s absence was noted at the meeting, with MK Nissim Vaturi sarcastically asking whether he had left the party. Meanwhile, he was also criticized for holding a press conference on Saturday night without Netanyahu, after Likud MK Tally Gotliv telling the prime minister not to allow it. Advertisement National Unity Party leader MK Benny Gantz is seen addressing the Knesset plenum during a discussion regarding the reasonableness standard bill, in Jerusalem, on July 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Vaturi added that it would be preferable for Netanyahu to hold press conferences without Gallant and Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz (National Unity), who have been on notably better terms during the conferences than either of them with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu also took the opportunity to urge his faction to be careful with their words, especially during war.

“There is no place for personal attacks,” he said. “The whole cabinet, the IDF, and the security forces are working together as a team, and I’m asking you not to incite against them.”

The warning came after multiple MKs were criticized for controversial comments about Gaza, such as Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu saying that nuking Gaza is an option and Dichter calling the war “Nakba 2023.”

Netanyahu has also been criticized for comments such as when he blamed October 7 on the failure of Israel’s Intelligence, while refusing to take responsibility himself.

More recently, he drew outrage on Saturday night in a response to a question on the consequences of wider distribution of guns, after Yuval Castleman was accidentally killed by IDF soldiers while trying to stop a terrorist attack. The prime minister said he continues to support the distribution policy, even though it could have dire consequences, adding “That’s life.”