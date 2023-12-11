Likud MK Tally Gotliv launches verbal attack on US President Joe Biden

Likud MK Tally Gotliv on Friday criticized US President Joe Biden and American pressure on Israel to bring fuel tanks into the Gaza Strip

"President Biden, you are invited to my office to discuss with me the issues caused by the fuel that you ordered to bring into Gaza," she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She then criticized the Israeli War Cabinet, which approved the decision to provide additional fuel to the Gaza Strip in order to avoid a humanitarian collapse.

הנשיא ביידן, הנך מוזמן לממ״ד שלי לחלוק איתי את השהיה באזעקות בחסות הדלק שהורית להכניס לעזה. ועכשיו חברי קבינט תתעשתו ועימדו איתן מול דרישות הזויות של ארה״ב שמשמרות את כוחו של חמאס לירות עלינו.ולפני שתזמרו לי שיש פיקוח על הדלק, אני מצהירה בפניכם שיש אפס פיקוח על הדלק בעזה. אפס. — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) December 8, 2023

“And now, cabinet members, come to your senses and stand firm against the illusory demands of the United States that preserve Hamas's power to fire at us," she wrote.

“And before you tell me that fuel is regulated, I respond to that that there is zero regulation of fuel in Gaza. Zero". UN-flagged fuel trucks move towards border crossing, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 16, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Opposition to providing Gaza fuel

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also criticized the decision to allow more fuel into Gaza, claiming that it would only help Hamas and hurt the war effort. Advertisement

"This fuel is used by Hamas," Ben-Gvir stated. "We said a few weeks ago that not a drop would enter and suddenly we changed the red line? In order to defeat Hamas and terrorism, we must stop with the concept."

"Bringing fuel into Gaza during a war constitutes an injection of energy to Hamas," Bennet stated." This is a grave error, especially when it happens while our abductees are being held in inhumane conditions and against international law, and are not even visited by the Red Cross."