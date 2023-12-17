Sri Lankan workers plug gap in Israeli labor force

One of the consequences of the war has been a lack of manpower in Israel. The agricultural and construction sectors have been particularly hard hit owing to work permits being withdrawn from Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza. This situation has been compounded by the loss of foreign workers, including thousands of Thai nationals, many of whom have returned home.

Sir Lankan Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara has been working tirelessly with the Israeli and Sri Lankan governments to find a solution to this problem.

Like everyone here, Bandara was devastated by the Hamas atrocities on October 7.

Tragically, two Sri Lankan care workers, Anula Ratnayaka, 49, and Sujith Yatawara, 48, both of whom lived and worked on Kibbutz Be’eri, were murdered in the attacks, leaving the whole Sri Lankan community here and in their homeland shaken to its core. Bandara immediately swung into action, identifying their bodies and arranging for their repatriation.

He also encouraged his fellow countrymen and women who were living in Israel to remain here and help with the war effort by giving blood and volunteering on the farms. None returned home but instead stayed, lending support wherever possible. Sri Lanka Ambassador to Israel Nimal Bandara with Agriculture Minister Avi Ditcher (credit: Nimal Bandara on Facebook)

Recognizing that the lack of manpower was a significant problem, Bandara also met with various members of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development including Agriculture Minister Avi Ditcher, Director General Oren Lavi, and Senior Deputy Director General Yakov Poleg, to discuss how Sri Lankan workers could assist by helping to plug the gap.

Their meetings bore fruit, resulting in an agreement between the two countries.

Thousands of work permits being issued to Sri Lankans

With a significant number of vacancies, thousands of permits are being issued to Sri Lankans for this project which is being administered “government to government” with no private sector involvement.

Embassy sources have confirmed that the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) is currently interviewing and choosing applicants.

Those who are successful will start to arrive in small numbers over the course of the next few weeks depending on flight availability. Successful applicants will have to cover the cost of their own flights which the bureau will arrange on their behalf. It is unclear, however, which airline will be used at this remove owing to the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel together with the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) will take care of things at this end.

Upon arrival, the workers will be roughly divided into two main groups: approximately half will work in construction, with the other half being assigned to jobs in the agricultural sector. A small number will work as caregivers alongside the significant number of Sri Lankans who already live and work in Israel in this area.

While for many years, Sri Lankans have been an integral part of the caregiving community in Israel, the new arrangement will see their role expand among the workforce. Bandara anticipates that this will lead to a situation in which mutual benefit for both countries will prevail.

Not only will Israel be able to service its construction and agriculture sectors, thereby boosting its economy, the Sri Lankan economy will likewise receive a considerable boost through the workers who send money home to their families.

This strengthening of ties between the two countries, both of which can expect to see economic growth as a result, has been a welcome development in an otherwise bleak period.