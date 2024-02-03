A man, who was caught talking on the phone while driving, filed an appeal against the police report instead of paying the initial fee, and ended up getting fined double, on Monday.

The man was photographed holding a mobile phone while driving, and a report was sent to his home. The report for using a phone while driving resulted in a fine of 1,000 NIS and 8 penalty points.

The driver contested the violation, choosing to be tried in court. The court convicted him, and the plaintiff's claim was accepted for a police testimony hearing as it became necessary to increase his punishment.

This is the 15th time he has been caught on the phone while driving, and as a result, the court doubled his penalty to a fine of 2,000 NIS, 45 days of suspension from driving, and also 80 hours of community service.

The law in Israel

National Traffic Police officers regularly use dashcams to capture violations such as reckless driving, right-of-way violations, and running a red light. The report is then sent to the registered owner of the vehicle through the licensing office. Man talking on mobile phone. (credit: INGIMAGE)

In Israel, the law says that while a vehicle is moving, the driver is not allowed to hold a phone, whether fixed or mobile, and is not allowed to use it in the vehicle, unless it is used with a hands-free accessory or handset. This law exists in an effort to prevent accidents that result from lowered concentration and distraction.

Additionally, while the vehicle is moving, it is forbidden to send or read text messages. Driving instructors are also forbidden to use fixed or mobile phones while instructing, except with the use of a hands-free accessory.