Majority of Jewish Israelis opposed to demilitarized Palestinian state - survey

In a survey performed by the Israel Democracy Institute, the results illustrate that 63% of Jewish Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state, while 73% of Arab Israelis support it amid widespread international calls for the establishment of an independent demilitarized Palestinian state.

Among Jewish Israelis, 71.5% believe that terrorism will remain the same or become even stronger with the establishment of a Palestinian state. Among Arab Israelis, 53% believe that terrorism will weaken or cease with the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The “Eleventh War in Gaza Survey” survey was conducted between February 12 and 15, 2024, by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute. Of those surveyed, 510 were interviewed in Hebrew, and 102 were interviewed in Arabic. The maximum sampling error was +/-4.04% at a confidence level of 95%.

In addition to questions about the establishment of a Palestinian state, survey questions included topics such as the likelihood of achieving “absolute victory in the war in Gaza, the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents, the likelihood of a reformed Palestinian Authority, next steps for the northern front, reaching a political agreement to end the war, Israel’s economic outlook, and the likelihood of a wave of public protests against the government and the intention to participate in such protests.

Israelis disillusioned with goals of war

When asked whether “absolute victory” in this war was likely, 51% of Jewish Israelis said it was unlikely, and 77.5% of respondents said it was unlikely. When broken down by political faction, 84% of those self-described as left-wing believe there is a low likelihood of absolute victory, while 55% of those self-described as right-wing rate the likelihood of an absolute victory as high. A flare fired by the Israeli military flies over Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, November 20, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

When asked if they support the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents, with food and medicine transferred by international bodies that are not linked to Hamas or to UNRWA, 68% of Jewish Israeli respondents said they do not support the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza under those conditions, while 85% of Arab Israelis do support it.

Among right-wing Jewish Israelis, 80% do not support humanitarian aid to Gaza, and among left-wing Jewish Israelis, 59% do support humanitarian aid to Gaza under these conditions.

When asked whether it is likely that the Palestinian Authority can be reformed, the majority of both Arab (70%) and Jewish (83%) Israelis believe it is unlikely.

Among the left and the right, there was significant disagreement among those surveyed on what would ensure the security of residents in the north in the future and the return home of those who were evacuated. Among the left, 61.5% believe a political agreement is the best option, while 65% of the right believe an all-out Israeli attack is the better option.

In terms of whether those surveyed support a political agreement to end the entire war, 55% of Jewish Israelis oppose it, while 77% of Arab Israelis support it. Among Jewish Israelis on the left, 74% support a political agreement to end the war, while on the right, 69% oppose it.

On the topic of Israel's economy, a third of Jewish Israelis believe the economic outlook is good, another third believe it is so-so, and another third believe the economic outlook is bad. Among Arab Israelis, a quarter believe the economy is good, 28% believe it is so-so, and 45% believe it is bad.

In the future, the majority of respondents (60%) anticipate a wave of protests against the current government in the foreseeable future. Among Jewish Israelis surveyed, 23% plan to participate in the protests. Among the left-wing respondents, 59% plan to participate, and 13% of right-wing respondents plan to participate. Among Arab Israeli respondents, 27% plan to participate.